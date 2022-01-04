Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022 | Last Update : 08:10 PM IST

  World   Asia  04 Jan 2022  Sri Lanka announces USD 1 billion economic relief package; says won't default on debt
World, Asia

Sri Lanka announces USD 1 billion economic relief package; says won't default on debt

PTI
Published : Jan 4, 2022, 7:04 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2022, 7:04 pm IST

People owning land below one acre would be given 10,000 rupees (USD 49) subsidy to cultivate food crops, Rajapaksa said

Finance Minister Rajapaksa. (AP Photo)
 Finance Minister Rajapaksa. (AP Photo)

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday announced a USD 1.2 billion economic relief package amidst a severe foreign exchange crisis even as Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa claimed that the country will not default on its international debt despite the projection of rating agencies about its inability to meet the obligations.

Sri Lanka would duly pay the USD 500 million international sovereign bond payment due in a fortnight, Finance Minister Rajapaksa told reporters here.

 

He said that 229 billion Sri Lankan rupees (USD 1.2 billion) would be spent to accommodate the new economic relief package which includes, among other measures, a special allowance of Rs 5,000 (USD 24) per month to 1.5 million government employees, pensioners and differently-abled soldiers from January 2022.

On the question of the country's debt obligations, the minister said that the International Sovereign Bond (ISB) holders would be invited to renegotiate.

We have to repay USD 1,000 million in July, they will be asked if they would be willing to reinvest, Rajapaksa, the younger brother of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said.

 

We have high debt from three countries -- China, Japan and India. The total outstanding for this year would be USD 6.9 billion, the minister said.

Rajapaksa said that farmers, who face a crop reduction by about 25 to 30 per cent this harvesting season, would be offered subsidies.

People owning land below one acre would be given 10,000 rupees (USD 49) subsidy to cultivate food crops, Rajapaksa said.

For the plantation sector employees, each family would be given 15 kgs of wheat every month, he said.

Agriculturists have warned that the island would be facing a severe food shortage due to import controls over the foreign exchange crisis and a government decision to ban chemical fertilisers.

 

The government has faced public protests over the high cost of living and worries in the farming community due to the loss of harvest caused by the chemical fertiliser ban.

Inflation hit double digits in November, the highest in 13 years.

Rajapaksa said that the relief package will not contribute to further inflation as all expenditure will be within the budget.

There won't be any new taxes or anything, he assured.

Rajapaksa said the government has not made any decision yet to seek a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sri Lanka is currently facing a severe foreign exchange crisis with falling reserves.

 

At the beginning of December, the reserves were sufficient for just a month of imports.

In November, the island nation's only refinery was ordered to be shut due to the dollar crisis. The government has opted to import finished petroleum products instead.

The government said negotiations are underway with India and Oman to work out credit lines for fuel purchases.

Recently, New-York based rating agency Fitch downgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to 'CC' from 'CCC', saying there is an increased probability of a default in coming months in light of the country's worsening external liquidity position underscored by a drop in foreign exchange reserves.

 

The rating agency said it will be difficult for the government to meet its external debt obligations in 2022 and 2023 in the absence of new external financing sources.

Fitch said Sri Lanka's foreign-exchange reserves have declined much faster than it expected, owing to a combination of a higher import bill and foreign-currency intervention by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Foreign exchange reserves have declined by about USD 2 billion since August, falling to USD 1.6 billion at end-November, equivalent to less than one month of current external payments (CXP). This represents a drop in foreign-currency reserves of about USD 4 billion since end-2020, it said.

 

The latest Fitch statement came after the finance minister assured Parliament last month that the government was confident of meeting external debt payments when they fall due.

In order to tackle the reserves crisis, Sri Lanka has curtailed imports leading to shortages of essentials.

Tags: sri lanka, sri lankan government

Latest From World

Volunteers hand out boxes of Covid-19 antigen Lateral Flow Tests (LFT), in north east London on January 3, 2022. (Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Omicron cases are hitting highs, but new data puts end in sight

Anti-China protest in Kathmandu over land encroachment. (Photo: ANI)

Nepal tight-lipped over Chinese encroachment of its territory in border areas

Airline passengers wearing face masks wait to collect bags from a baggage carousel at the Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) on January 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, California. (Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

US air travel still messy, with another 2,600 flights scrapped

Katelyn Darrow gets some work done on her laptop as she waits to board her flight at the Philadelphia International Airport Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

US airport chaos as more than 2,700 flights cancelled

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham