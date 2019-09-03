Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 11:33 PM IST

World, Asia

Pak PM Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Kashmir on call

ANI
Published : Sep 3, 2019, 5:03 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2019, 5:03 pm IST

Last month, Pakistan faced a diplomatic setback when two of its closest allies -- UAE and Saudi Arabia -- sided with India.

This was the fourth phone call between the Prime Minister and MBS over the matter since New Delhi's historic move to amend the constitutional status of Jammu and Kasmir. (Photo: AP)
 This was the fourth phone call between the Prime Minister and MBS over the matter since New Delhi's historic move to amend the constitutional status of Jammu and Kasmir. (Photo: AP)

Jeddah: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Tuesday discussed Jammu and Kashmir, among other issues, during a phone call, Geo News reported.

This was the fourth phone call between the Prime Minister and MBS over the matter since New Delhi's historic move to amend the constitutional status of Jammu and Kasmir.

Last month, Pakistan faced a diplomatic setback when two of its closest allies -- UAE and Saudi Arabia -- sided with India on the abrogation of Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir a 'special status'.

To add to Islamabad's embarrassment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE's highest civilian award, during an official trip to the country last month.

Modi was bestowed with the honour as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations, at a time when Pakistan is trying to garner support from the Arab world on Kashmir.

Tags: imran khan, mohammed bin salman, kashmir issue, narendra modi
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh

Latest From World

(Photo: AP)

Boris Johnson loses majority in British Parliament

The move is not a favour, it was Pakistan's obligation, the Saama TV quoted Khan as saying. (Photo: ANI)

'Kartarpur your Madina, Nankana Sahib is Makkah': Imran Khan's assurance to Sikhs

The lawyer said that Pakistan can approach the ICJ under the Genocide Convention of 1948 to which both the south Asian nations are signatories. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan lacks evidence to prove 'genocide' in Kashmir, says its ICJ lawyer

Chinese and U.S. authorities are working together to handle drug crimes. (Photo: AFP)

China says Trump's claims about fentanyl origin are false

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

2

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

3

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

4

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

5

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham