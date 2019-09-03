Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

World, Asia

After imposition of fresh tariffs, China lodges WTO trade complaint against US

AFP
Published : Sep 3, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2019, 11:14 am IST

US's latest levies on imports from China took effect under high-pressure campaign aimed at compelling Beijing to sign a new trade deal.

The world's two biggest economies have been embroiled in a bruising year-long trade war which escalated further on Sunday when Washington moved ahead with fresh levy hikes which Beijing had promised to match. (Photo: File)
 The world's two biggest economies have been embroiled in a bruising year-long trade war which escalated further on Sunday when Washington moved ahead with fresh levy hikes which Beijing had promised to match. (Photo: File)

Beijing: China said Monday it had lodged a complaint against the United States with the World Trade Organization (WTO), one day after new tariffs imposed by Washington on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods came into force.

The world's two biggest economies have been embroiled in a bruising year-long trade war which escalated further on Sunday when Washington moved ahead with fresh levy hikes which Beijing had promised to match.

"These American tariffs seriously violate the consensus reached by the leaders of our two countries in Osaka," Beijing's commerce ministry said, referring to trade discussions in the Japanese city in June.

"The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed to that. In accordance with relevant WTO rules, China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," the ministry added in a statement published on its website.

Washington's latest levies on imports from China took effect under a stepped-up high-pressure campaign aimed at compelling Beijing to sign a new trade deal.

President Donald Trump launched his trade war in March 2018, demanding that China end practices widely seen as unfair, such as forced technology transfers from US firms and the massive subsidies given to Chinese enterprises.

The additional 15 per cent tariffs affected a portion of the USD 300 billion in goods from China that so far had been spared.

Beijing has said it would retaliate by targeting USD 75 billion in US goods, beginning in part on September 1.

The trade dispute has rattled markets and hit growth across the globe. Trade negotiations between the two countries have been at an impasse for months.

- WTO court shutdown looms -

Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping had agreed to "fully engage" on trade when they met in Osaka during the G20 summit in Japan.

But at the recent G7 meeting of rich democracies in France, Trump spoke of new communications between US and Chinese negotiators -- giving financial markets a brief boost -- while China's foreign ministry said it was unaware of such contacts.

The complaint has been lodged with the WTO Dispute Settlement Body (DSB), sometimes referred to as the supreme court of world trade, the ministry said.

The DSB is itself in crisis following months of deadlock triggered by the United States.

Washington has refused to approve any new judges for the body's appellate division, accusing the DSB of overstepping its authority by issuing broad rulings that Trump says violate national sovereignty.

If no new judges are approved by the end of the year, the appellate branch will not have the quorum required to hear cases, due to mandatory retirements.

In response, Canada and the European Union in July announced plans to set up a temporary appeals court to settle trade disputes.

However, that deal does not offer a broader solution to the looming WTO court shutdown, as it does not involve other nations -- notably major traders including China, India and Japan.

The Trump administration has long complained that WTO rules are unfair to the United States. Despite Trump's criticisms Washington has, in fact, won the majority of complaints it has filed with the WTO.

Tags: china, us, global trade war, trade war, wto
Location: China, Peking

Latest From World

US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: AFP)

Iran President Rouhani rules out any bilateral talks with US

Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, on Tuesday said she had not tendered resignation to Beijing, nor even 'contemplated to discuss a resignation' with her mainland superiors. (Photo: File)

‘My choice is to not resign’: Hong Kong's Carrie Lam after audio leak

Khan said, “I assure that you will be issued multiple visas... This is our responsibility. We will facilitate you rather will give you visas at airport.' (Photo: File)

Imran Khan promises to Sikh pilgrims, says 'will give visas at airport'

The latest case to ruffle feathers in the French countryside pits a woman rearing around 50 ducks and geese in her back garden in the southwestern Landes region -- a duck-breeding bastion -- against her newcomer neighbours. (Photo: AFP)

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

MOST POPULAR

1

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

2

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

3

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

4

Here's how Bhumi Pednekar ruined Kartik Aaryan's strict diet

5

Apple products could get costlier under new US tariffs on chinese goods

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham