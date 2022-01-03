Monday, Jan 03, 2022 | Last Update : 08:40 PM IST

  World   Asia  03 Jan 2022  Nepal tight-lipped over Chinese encroachment of its territory in border areas
World, Asia

Nepal tight-lipped over Chinese encroachment of its territory in border areas

ANI
Published : Jan 3, 2022, 4:56 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2022, 4:56 pm IST

In September last year, a seven-member committee was formed by the Nepal government to study the Nepal-China border

Anti-China protest in Kathmandu over land encroachment. (Photo: ANI)
 Anti-China protest in Kathmandu over land encroachment. (Photo: ANI)

Kathmandu: Kathmandu remains silent over China's expansionist designs in the Himalayan nation as several media reports indicate illegal encroachments by Beijing in bordering districts including Humla, Gorkha, Darchula, Dolakha and Sindhupalchowk.

In September last year, a seven-member committee headed by the home secretary was formed by the Nepal government to study the Nepal-China border in the northern part of Humla. The team studied border pillars, especially in the Limi valley, and initial findings confirmed that there were some serious border issues between Nepal and China.

 

Sources reveal that the Committee has finalized its report, but the Home Ministry withheld the findings as there has been no response from China over the issue.

Jaya Narayan Acharya who was the member of the team deployed to assess the situation and prepare a report said, "We have included geographical and socio-cultural issues and physical infrastructure built in the area in the report, along with our findings. Also, the findings during our interactions with the local people have been included in the report."

"During the visit, we also found that the boundary pillars were fenced with wire and repaired but it is not known who actually did it. We have suggested the formation of joint inspection teams from both the countries and pursue the issue diplomatically," Acharya added.

 

One of the ANI sources inside the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that Nepal has approached the Chinese side over the issue but there has been no response to date over the issue.

The then government led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli directed the Chief District Officer (CDO) of Humla district to study and submit a report. The findings have not been made public, but Nepali newspapers quoted the CDO as saying that the construction seems to have taken place 1 kilometre inside Chinese territory.

It was opposed by the Nepali Congress who tabled a resolution in Parliament calling on Prime Minister Oli "to bring back these encroached territories by holding the dialogue," with China.

 

The allegations also led to protests in front of the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu, where protesters chanted slogans calling a "stop (to) Chinese Intervention" and to "Chinese Encroachment". Nepali Congress leaders at that time even accused the Oli government of appeasing Beijing and remaining quiet when China had encroached on Nepali territory.

The relations between Nepal and China in the last few decades have improved significantly, especially after Tibet became a part of the autonomous region of China and, for the first time, the two neighbours share a boundary of 1,439 kilometres.

Nepal and China decided to delineate and demarcate the boundary line through the Nepal-China Boundary Agreement on March 21, 1960. This boundary agreement replaced the Treaty of Thapathali and recognized China's sovereignty over Tibet and agreed to surrender all privileges and rights granted by the old treaty.

 

After a detailed survey and mapping on both sides, a formal settlement of the Boundary treaty was finalised on October 5, 1961.

The boundary line was demarcated on the basis of traditional use by the country, possessions and convenience. There were conflict areas where the policy of 'give and take' was used.

Nepal had given about 1,836 square kilometres of land to China, while China had given Nepal 2,139 square kilometres of land.

Furthermore, the watershed principle of the Himalayan range was used to demarcate the boundary on the Northern side. The area encompasses various passes, mountain peaks and pasture lands.

In the cases in which the pasture lands of a citizen of one country falls on the other side of the border, the choice of citizenship was given to the landowner.

 

However, there were some minor conflicts that emerged over the boundary over the last few decades.

For instance, in the north of Lapchigaun in the Lamabagar area of Dolakha district, the pillar marked 57 has been claimed to be placed inside Nepal instead of what was initially assumed.

The dispute concerns six hectares of land and because of this dispute, the fourth protocol is still on hold.

There was another conflict regarding the ownership of Mount Everest (Sagarmatha) but with Chou En-lai's visit to Kathmandu in 1960, he made it clear that Mount Everest belongs to the people of Nepal.

Tags: land encroachment
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu

Latest From World

Airline passengers wearing face masks wait to collect bags from a baggage carousel at the Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) on January 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, California. (Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

US air travel still messy, with another 2,600 flights scrapped

Katelyn Darrow gets some work done on her laptop as she waits to board her flight at the Philadelphia International Airport Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

US airport chaos as more than 2,700 flights cancelled

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that

China says Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part' of its territory

Before the flight, Fotieo told CNN she took two PCR tests and about five rapid tests, all of which came back negative. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

US woman tests positive for COVID-19 mid-flight, isolates for 5 hours in bathroom

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham