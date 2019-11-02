Saturday, Nov 02, 2019 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

Tashkent: Rajnath Singh meets Afghan Chief Executive, lays emphasis on SCO countries

ANI
Published : Nov 2, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2019, 1:38 pm IST

The leader laid emphasis on economic cooperation during his address at the SCO meeting earlier in the day.

Tashkent: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive of Afghanistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting here on Saturday.

Singh had reached Tashkent for a three-day visit on November 1.

He paid floral tributes at the statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on Shastri Street here. The former leader had passed away in Tashkent on January 11, 1966.

The Defence Minister also visited the Shastri Memorial School here and interacted with the students studying there. He also signed the Visitors Book at the school in which he paid tributes to Shastri.

Apart from participating in the SCO meeting, he will also hold bilateral engagements with Uzbekistan leaders.

Tags: rajnath singh, afghan chief executive, sco meeting, lal bahadur shastri
Location: Uzbekistan, Toskent Shahri, Toskent

