'No single govt can be credited for India's ties with Thailand,' says PM Modi

PM Modi said his government was working to fulfill those aims that seemed impossible.

The Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Thailand, said that he does not feel that he is in a foreign land as 'the ambience, the attire, and everything here makes me feel at home.' (Photo: ANI)
Bangkok: Addressing the Indian diaspora here at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event, Prime Minister Modi said, "The relation between India and Thailand is not because of any particular government. No single government can be credited for this relation."

"Every moment shared between the two countries in the past has built and strengthened this relation," added Modi, while lauding the royal family.

"Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is an expert in Sanskrit language and has a deep interest in the culture," Modi said, adding that it is fortunate that India has shown its gratitude to her through Padma Bhushan award and Sanskrit Samman.

The Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Thailand, said that he does not feel that he is in a foreign land as "the ambience, the attire, and everything here makes me feel at home."

"We (India and Thailand) are very close to each other not only because of language but also because of the sentiments. You told me 'Sawasdee Modi'. This has a connection with the Sanskrit word 'Swasti' which means welfare".

The Prime Minister began his address amid the chants of "Modi...Modi."

Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits.

India has eliminated a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday, in a clear reference to abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and reorganising of the state.

"You are aware that India has decided to eliminate a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism," Modi said.

"When a decision is right, its echo is heard across the globe. And I can hear it in Thailand as well," he said.

Modi also received a standing ovation after he referred to the abrogation of Article 370 provisions. He said the ovation was for India's Parliament and parliamentarians.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was scrapped on August 5. It had "temporary provisions with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir" allowing it to have its own Constitution.

The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, have been carved out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the government's August 5 decision.

Expectations of people are more from those who work and deliver, he said to a huge applause from the audience.

Modi told the audience that their appreciation for the decision is for India's Parliament and parliamentarians.

In his speech, Modi also talked about the Kartarpur Corridor opening and said that pilgrims will now be able to visit Kartarpur Sahib freely.

He also highlighted his government's achievements such as Ujwala yojana.

Due to changes in India in last five years, people gave bigger mandate to my govt this time, Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said India was committed and working hard to become a USD 5 trillion economy.

