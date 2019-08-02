Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:27 AM IST

World, Asia

Amid ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meet, explosions in 3 places in Bangkok

REUTERS
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 9:49 am IST

Some explosions were heard at a government office and others near at least two other sites near central Bangkok

There were no other immediate reports of injuries. (Photo: AFP)
 There were no other immediate reports of injuries. (Photo: AFP)

Bangkok: Several small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations on Friday and police said that two street cleaners had been hurt by what appeared to be a homemade bomb.

There were no other immediate reports of injuries.

Thai police said they were investigating the cause of the explosions. Some explosions were heard at a government office and others near at least two other sites near central Bangkok.

Bangkok is currently hosting a regional security meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia.

A senior police officer said two street cleaners were injured by what appeared to have been a homemade bomb in the Suan Luang district.

On Thursday, Thai police said they had found two fake bombs on Thursday near the venue of the regional security meeting. The packages prompted a brief security scare but were quickly deemed harmless. It was unclear whether the meeting was the target.

Police said two men had been arrested in connection with the fake bombs.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are attending the forum along with other regional and global officials.

Tags: thailand, bangkok, asean, explosion
Location: Thailand, Bangkok

Latest From World

There has been no official confirmation of it from the United States. (Photo: File)

'Osama bin Laden's son Hamza was very threatening to US,' says Trump

The agreement, if reached, would cut the number of American troops in the country from 14,000 to between 8,000 to 9,000. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

US preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan

Trump said that PM Modi had asked for help during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sidelines of G-20 Summit. (Photo: File)

Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir again; calls Khan, Modi 'fantastic people'

Islamabad abolished the State Subject Rule in Gilgit Baltistan in 1984, which resulted in demographic changes in the territory. People from different parts of Pakistan are free to purchase land there. (Photo: Representational)

Pakistan has been changing demography of PoK, Gilgit Baltistan, say activists

MOST POPULAR

1

Stunning Galaxy Note 10+ leak confirms Samsung breakthrough design

2

Every iPhone to come with stunning new feature

3

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

4

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

5

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham