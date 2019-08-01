Video: Wave machine malfunction triggers 'tsunami' at China's water park, injures 44

Officials at Shuiyun Water Park said that the wave machine malfunctioned, and that the worker operating the machine was not intoxicated.

Some swimmers were launched out of the pool and onto the pavement. One woman was on the ground afterward, knees bloodied. (Photo: Screengrab)

China: A wave machine at a waterpark in northern China went rogue on Sunday, launching a crushing tsunami that injured at least 44 people. Officials at Shuiyun Water Park said that the wave machine malfunctioned, and that the worker operating the machine was not intoxicated, reported Washington Post.

The video of the incident which was shared on social media showed the moment the machine generated the enormous wave, turning a relaxing afternoon at the pool into a bloody nightmare with screaming adults and crying children.

Tsunami in water-park? Yes, it can happen👇



44 ijured in Shuiyun Water Park, China as wave-machine malfuncitoned and Tsunami wave generated ..pic.twitter.com/uMAdlAXf7b — #Intolerant भारतीय (Sanjeev Goyal) (@goyalsanjeev) August 1, 2019

Some swimmers were launched out of the pool and onto the pavement. One woman was on the ground afterward, knees bloodied.

The water park is closed and is under investigation.