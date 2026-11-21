NEW YORK: Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Friday under the heavy weight of falling AI companies.

The S&P 500 index was mostly unchanged in uncertain trading and is on track for a weekly loss of 5%. The benchmark index has lost ground for six straight days. Another day of losses would mark the longest such streak since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

More stocks were gaining ground within the S&P 500, but AI stocks with hefty market values have a much bigger impact on the market's direction. They were responsible for Wall Street's big gains this year and are now behind the big slide for the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is much less exposed to big technology stocks, gained ground. It rose 457 points, or 1%, as of 10:07 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite, which is more greatly influenced by tech stocks, fell 0.6%.

AI stocks have been losing ground partly over worries that their big market values and heavy spending are unjustified. Fears of a bubble within the sector have also run up against the recent midterm elections, where there has been a shift in power after the GOP, seen as more friendly to the industry, suffered an electoral sweep.

The big market debut for Anthropic, maker of the Claude AI tool, fizzled on Friday with the rest of the tech sector. The stock fell 7% to $90.55. It is still above its IPO price of $83 per share. It was the biggest public stock offering ever, at one point surpassing $2 trillion in value.

Market debuts for tech companies are often followed by a volatile period. SpaceX, which previously held the title for biggest IPO, rose nearly 50% in its first three days, but fell below its IPO price a month later.

Treasury yields fell in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.99% from 5.04% late Thursday.

Oil prices fell 1.5% to $90.62 per barrel, despite continued tension near the Strait of Hormuz as the U.S. war with Iran continues. Saudi Arabia said on Friday that Iran-backed Houthi rebels had fired more missiles and drones at the kingdom days after it launched a major air campaign across Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen. Iraq apparently reached a compromise with a powerful Iran-backed militia it accused of smuggling oil.

Markets were lower in Europe and Asia.