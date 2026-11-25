Six people, including two children, have been found dead after a plane crashed off the coast of Mississippi Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Divers found their bodies after a Cessna 210 went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. There were four adults and two boys, ages 8 and 10, on board, said Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.

Responders had spent hours searching for the group and initially only found three life jackets, a life raft and the plane's cabin floating on the water, according to Ros. The Cessna was en route from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.