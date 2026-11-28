Washington DC: Hackers have reportedly gained access to the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing and control platform, marking the latest in a series of cyber intrusions targeting critical US government infrastructure, according to a Reuters exclusive report cited by Fox News on Friday (local time).

According to Fox News, the US Air Force has not publicly confirmed the breach. It also remains unclear who was responsible for the intrusion and whether any data was stolen.

The reported breach comes amid a series of cyber incidents involving US intelligence and law enforcement agencies, including apparent intrusions affecting the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

On Tuesday (local time), CNN reported that the CIA and ODNI had suffered an apparent cyberattack affecting unclassified information, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

According to CNN, the intrusion targeted a system used by the agencies for open-source intelligence analysis. Although the full extent of the breach remained unclear, officials maintained that no classified information had been affected.

An ODNI official told CNN that the incident had not disrupted any critical capabilities or classified systems.

Open-source intelligence encompasses commercially available information, including social media content, satellite imagery and other online material. While much of this information is publicly accessible, some is obtained through data vendors and can reveal sensitive details, particularly when combined with other datasets.

The latest developments also follow an apparent cyberattack targeting the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a nationwide database used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to access criminal records, outstanding warrants and background-check information.

US President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge the FBI breach during a phone interview with Fox News on November 21.

"I will say that it's not good--I don't like that," Trump said when asked about the incident, which CNN had earlier reported.

According to CNN, the FBI is investigating the intrusion, which marked the second reported breach involving the bureau in recent months.

A former FBI official who had led investigations into cybercriminal groups told CNN that the NCIC was among the most important information-sharing platforms used by law enforcement agencies, raising concerns that hackers could compromise the reliability of information stored in the database, beyond exposing sensitive records.

The FBI had also faced a separate cyberattack in September, when a hacking group known as ShinyHunters targeted sensitive personal information belonging to bureau employees through a recruitment website.

According to CNN, some FBI employees were left uncertain about whether their personal information had been compromised. A Canadian cybersecurity researcher and author was subsequently arrested and faces charges in connection with the breach.

Earlier, in 2023, hackers accessed a computer system used by the FBI's New York field office for investigations into child sexual exploitation. According to CNN, the compromised system included one used to store images related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

The series of reported intrusions has raised broader concerns over the security of sensitive information and critical systems maintained by US government agencies.