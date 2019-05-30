21 killed in tour bus crash in Mexico

The accident took place after a tour bus collided with a mini-truck and burst into flames.

Veracruz: At least 21 people were killed and over 30 sustained injuries in a road accident on Wednesday in eastern Mexico's Veracruz state.

The accident took place after a tour bus collided with a mini-truck and burst into flames, reported Al Jazeera.

Emergency officials reached the spot immediately and carried out the rescue operation.

The officials pointed out that the bus' brakes failed while going downhill and crashed into the other vehicle, causing both to catch fire.

"The forensic experts at the scene report 17 bodies of passengers who were travelling in the bus, plus two people who died in the semi-truck," said Guadalupe Osorno head of the Civil Protection service.

"Two people were dead on arrival at the hospital, and another who was in serious condition died," she added.