Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:42 AM IST

World, Americas

US expects 25 pc drop in arrests on Mexico border in June

AFP
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 9:28 am IST

McAleenan said the upcoming weeks will show exactly how effective the Mexican efforts have been.

The number of migrants taken into custody at the US-Mexico border is expected to drop by 25 per cent in June, in part due to Mexican efforts to stem the flow, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday. (Photo: File)
 The number of migrants taken into custody at the US-Mexico border is expected to drop by 25 per cent in June, in part due to Mexican efforts to stem the flow, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday. (Photo: File)

Washington: The number of migrants taken into custody at the US-Mexico border is expected to drop by 25 per cent in June, in part due to Mexican efforts to stem the flow, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday.

More than 1,44,000 undocumented migrants were seized at the southwestern US border in May, part of a surge in recent months. But Kevin McAleenan, the acting DHS secretary, said steps taken by Mexico -- under pressure from President Donald Trump – to reduce the number of border-crossers appeared to be having an impact.

"These three weeks have demonstrated that they are, already," McAleenan told reporters. "That 25 per cent decrease in June is more than we've seen in past years." McAleenan said the upcoming weeks will show exactly how effective the Mexican efforts have been.

"I think we're going to know, basically, by mid-July and certainly in the end of July if these efforts are sustained and having a significant impact," he said.

The acting DHS secretary said a reduction in the number of migrants crossing the border would have a positive impact on the conditions in which they are being held in the United States. The DHS and Border Patrol have been under criticism lately over the conditions in which migrants, particularly children, are being held.

"I think we're going to see continued reduction in the numbers which will alleviate some of the capacity constraints we've had," McAleenan said. "That should present a much better situation at the border for the arriving migrants," he said.

Earlier this month, Trump rattled world markets and defied his advisers by threatening tariffs on all Mexican imports unless the country cracked down more on people pouring across the border into the United States.

Mexico avoided the duties after agreeing to bolster security on the border and expand its policy of taking back migrants, most of them from violence-riven Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, as the United States processes their asylum claims.

Tags: us, mexico, border
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

For his part, Xi said that 'dialogue' was better than confrontation after both sides had slapped tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods. (Photo: File)

'Ready for 'historic' trade deal with China at G-20 Summit,' says Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Osaka. (Photo:ANI/Twitter)

PM Modi holds separate talks with Prez of Indonesia, Brazil; focus on bilateral ties

Soon after the Modi's re-election, Morrison called up Modi to congratulate him on winning the Lok Sabha elections and sought to boost bilateral ties. (Photo: Twitter)

'Kithana ache he Modi': Aussie PM celebrates friendship with PM Modi

White House officials, who had ruled out such a possibility before Trump left Washington, did not immediately respond to requests as to whether Kim had already agreed to meet with Trump. (Photo: AP)

‘We’ll see each other for 2 minutes’: Trump says he could meet N Korea’s Kim

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

2

China tests latest submarine-launched ballistic missile: Report

3

Mules, tools and old bricks: Rebuilding Great Wall of China

4

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

5

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham