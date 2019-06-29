Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 03:22 PM IST

World, Americas

India abstains from voting on UNGA resolution on goods used for capital punishment

PTI
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 2:57 pm IST

The 193-member UN General Assembly Friday adopted the resolution towards torture-free trade.

India abstained from voting on the resolution, with First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Paulomi Tripathi, in the explanation of vote, saying that incorporating capital punishment into the scope of this resolution 'raises concerns that it may be an attempt to place it on par with torture.' (Photo: ANI)
 India abstained from voting on the resolution, with First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Paulomi Tripathi, in the explanation of vote, saying that incorporating capital punishment into the scope of this resolution 'raises concerns that it may be an attempt to place it on par with torture.' (Photo: ANI)

New York: India has abstained from voting on a General Assembly resolution aimed at examining options to end trade in goods used for capital punishment and torture, saying it is unacceptable to place death penalty on par with torture.

The 193-member UN General Assembly Friday adopted the resolution ‘Towards torture-free trade: examining the feasibility, scope and parameters for possible common international standards’ by a recorded vote of 81 in favour to 20 against, with 44 abstentions.

By the draft’s terms, the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to seek the views of Member States on the feasibility and possible scope of a range of options to establish common international standards for the import, export and transfer of goods used for “capital punishment, torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

India abstained from voting on the resolution, with First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Paulomi Tripathi, in the explanation of vote, saying that incorporating capital punishment into the scope of this resolution “raises concerns that it may be an attempt to place it on par with torture.”

She stressed that India remains firmly committed to prevent torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment.

“We firmly believe that freedom from torture is a human right which must be respected and protected under all circumstances.”

She asserted that India strongly believes that torture is a crime and “therefore, unlawful.”

On the other hand, in countries where capital punishment is statutorily provided for, it is “exercised after following the due process of law,” she said.

“Every state has the sovereign right to determine its own legal system and appropriate legal penalties Any implication that capital punishment is being treated on par with torture is unacceptable to my delegation, as in India capital punishment is a statutory provision, even though it is used in the rarest of rare cases,” Ms. Tripathi said.

“In view of these substantive and procedural inconsistencies India was not able to support the resolution and abstained during the voting,” she said.

She told the General Assembly that in India, acts of torture are punishable offence under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Indian judiciary also serves as a bulwark against any such violations of human rights.

Tripathi further added that the present draft resolution seeks to establish a link between trade in goods and the criminal acts of torture.

“It is apparent that the multilateral trade system is already under stress. In such a situation, attempts at trade restrictions in a selective manner, as proposed by the resolution, is likely to raise further concerns regarding implications on the international trading system,” she said.

Further, before starting a process of this nature, the obligations undertaken by different countries under the World Trade Organization and other forums also needs to be carefully looked into, Tripathi said voicing concern that the current process has not afforded any such opportunity for the Member States.

The subject matter of torture will be given full consideration by UN Member States in the forthcoming GA session and this will include a range of appropriate measures to be taken to prevent and prohibit the production, trade, export, import and use of equipment that has no practical use other than for the purpose of torture, Tripathi said.

“This current resolution may start a duplicative parallel process related to ‘goods’ used for torture and capital punishment and create ambiguity by conflating different issues,” she said.

Tags: paulomi tripathi, un, general assembly
Location: United States, New York

Latest From World

On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. (Photo: AFP)

PM Modi invites G-20 countries to join global coalition on disaster resilience

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is 'extremely angry' about the murder of a Saudi journalist but that nobody had 'pointed a finger' at the Kingdom's crown prince. (Photo: AFP)

‘Angry, unhappy; but no one blames Saudi Prince’: Trump on Khashoggi murder

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would have 'no problem' stepping into North Korea if he meets the country's leader Kim Jong Un on the border with South Korea. (Photo: FIle)

Donald Trump says open to stepping into North Korea with Kim Jong Un

At issue is President Donald Trump's February declaration of a national emergency so that he could divert USD 6.7 billion from military and other sources to begin construction of the wall, which could have begun as early as Monday. (Photo: AP | File)

Judge bars Donald Trump from using USD 2.5 billion to build border wall

MOST POPULAR

1

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling off yacht, video goes viral

2

Watch: Drunk UP doctor beaten by relatives of patient, says 'didn't attend properly'

3

Sushma Swaraj vacates govt house; Twitter praises her for setting example

4

Shah Rukh Khan gives life lesson to daughter Suhana after her graduation; see post

5

World’s most expensive cheese is derived from donkey's milk

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham