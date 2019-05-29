Almost 1000 murder suspects arrested in Brazil police drill

In each state, police shared real-time updates of their work on social media, including photos and videos.

Sao Paulo: Brazilian police carried out a giant anti-murder operation in nearly every state of the country Tuesday, arresting 968 suspects in one day, according to the National Council of Civilian Police Chiefs.

The arrests included 56 people suspected of killing someone in an act of domestic violence or of gender-based discrimination.

The efforts were phase two of the unusually large so-called Operation Cronos. In each state, police shared real-time updates of their work on social media, including photos and videos.

"By imprisoning murderers, we hope to prevent future crimes," Civil Police tweeted in the northern state of Para.

During Operation Cronos's first phase in August, police arrested nearly 3,000 people accused of murder, gender-based killings and domestic violence, among other crimes.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, part of the Organization of American States, expressed in early February "deep concern" over gender-based violence in Brazil, noting that at least 126 women had already been killed in gender-based violence in the country so far this year.