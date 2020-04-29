Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020 | Last Update : 03:23 PM IST

36th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

31,408

1,866

Recovered

7,768

610

Deaths

1,008

69

Maharashtra93181388400 Gujarat3774434181 Delhi3314107854 Madhya Pradesh2387373120 Rajasthan238378152 Tamil Nadu2058112825 Uttar Pradesh205346234 Andhra Pradesh125925831 Telangana100937425 West Bengal72511925 Jammu and Kashmir5651768 Karnataka52320720 Kerala4863594 Bihar366642 Punjab34210119 Haryana3082243 Odisha119381 Jharkhand105193 Chandigarh56170 Uttarakhand54340 Himachal Pradesh40252 Chhatisgarh38340 Assam36271 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World, Americas

Covid-19 lockdown: Banga, 2 other Indian-Americans in New York advisory board

PTI
Published : Apr 29, 2020, 1:48 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2020, 1:48 pm IST

New York is the epicentre of the pandemic and currently has 295,106 COVID-19 cases.

Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga (File photo)
 Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga (File photo)

New York: Three eminent Indian-Americans, including Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, will be part of an advisory board formed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to help guide the state's strategy to gradually re-open the business and institutions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to witness a declining trend in the number of cases.

New York is the epicentre of the pandemic in the US and currently has 295,106 COVID-19 cases with over 17,000 deaths. On Tuesday, 337 people died of the disease in the state.

The New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board will be chaired by the governor's former secretaries Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow and includes over 100 business, community and civic leaders from industries across the state.

Banga is also among the American business leaders chosen by US President Donald Trump to offer recommendations on how to revive the American economy ravaged by the deadly coronavirus.

Besides him, Chair of advisory firm Tandon Capital Associates Chandrika Tandon and President and CEO of Hotel Association of New York City Vijay Dandapani are also part of the advisory board constituted by the New York governor.

"We've come up with a phased plan to re-open New York so every region in the state has the same opening template as we begin this process," Cuomo said.

"We have to be smart about this - emotions can't drive our re-opening process - and we've come up with factual data points that each region must monitor as they begin to re-open, he said, adding that the board will help guide the state in the re-opening process and ensure businesses are following the necessary guidelines to preserve public health.

Banga has been the Mastercard's CEO for 10 years and in February, the payments giant announced that he will step down from his role and assume charge as executive chairman of the board of directors from January 1, 2021.

A recognised leader in the worlds of business, education and arts, Tandon is also an acclaimed composer and vocalist and a Grammy-nominated artist. Her album 'Soul Call' had earned her a Grammy nomination.

Tandon's advisory firm Tandon Capital Associates focuses on measurable transformation of institutions to excellence. At New York University (NYU), she is Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chair of the NYU President's Global Council and Chair of the NYU Tandon School of Engineering Board of Overseers.

She is a member of the President's Circle of the National Academies, the President's Council on International Activities at Yale University, and the President's Advisory Council of the Berklee College of Music, where Berklee-Tandon Global Clinics connect faculty to underprivileged talent worldwide, according to her profile on the NYU website.

Dandapani is a hotel industry veteran, who was recognised in 1998 as one of the Crain's New York Business top 100 minority business leaders in the New York City.

In 2002, the Asian American Business Development Center, New York, selected him as one of the 50 outstanding Asian Americans in Business. He is an alumnus of Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said that the state continues to record a decline in total hospitalizations and intubations.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was 900. It was below the 1,000 mark for the first time in over a month, down from over 3,000 on April 4, proving that the outbreak was waning in the state.

Cuomo stressed that the state will have to gradually begin the re-opening process because "you can't sustain being closed. The economy can't sustain it. Individual families can't sustain it. We can't sustain it on a personal level. Our children can't sustain it.

He said the state is adopting a set of rules and guidelines to re-open and under this it is essential to ensure that the hospital system is not overwhelmed.

If the hospital system in an area exceeds 70 per cent capacity, which means you only have 30 per cent left, or if the transmission rate hits 1.1, those are danger signs, he said.

Outlining additional guidelines for the phased plan to re-open New York on a regional basis, Cuomo said based on CDC recommendations, once a region experiences a 14-day decline in the hospitalization rate, they may begin a phased re-opening.

Businesses in each region will re-open in phases, he said, adding that phase one will include opening construction and manufacturing functions with low risk, phase two will open certain industries based on priority and risk level.

Businesses considered 'more essential' with inherent low risks of infection in the workplace and to customers will be prioritized, followed by other businesses considered 'less essential' or those that present a higher risk of infection spread. Regions must not open attractions or businesses that would draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area, he said.    

 

Further, each business and industry must have a plan to protect employees and consumers, make the physical work space safer and implement processes that lower the risk of infection in the business.

Regions must also implement a testing regimen that prioritizes symptomatic persons and conducts frequent tests of frontline and essential workers.

There must also be at least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 people and the region must also monitor the regional infection rate throughout the re-opening plan.

Tags: ajay banga, andrew cuomo, indian-american, new york, coronavirus lockdown

Latest From World

File image of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AFP)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson becomes father to a baby boy

Representational image.

Amid lockdown, Spaniards find new ways to keep exercising at home

Representational image. (AFP)

Singapore: With 690 new cases, coronavirus figure breaches 15K mark

File image of an Afghan securityman standing guard on a Kabul road. (AFP)

Three killed in suicide attack on Afghan military base; Taliban blamed

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham