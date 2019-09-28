Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

World, Americas

Here is how India slammed Pakistan with questions at UN General Assembly

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 11:11 am IST

Slamming Pakistan on the global level, India raised the following questions.

Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nation General Assembly, India on Saturday said his speech qualifies as ‘brinkmanship and not statesmanship’. (Photo: PTI)
 Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nation General Assembly, India on Saturday said his speech qualifies as ‘brinkmanship and not statesmanship’. (Photo: PTI)

United Nations: Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nation General Assembly, India on Saturday said his speech qualifies as ‘brinkmanship and not statesmanship’.

India exercised its Right to Reply to Imran Khan’s speech, Vidisha Maitra said: “PM Imran Khan’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinkmanship not statesmanship.” She said his speech was a "callous portrayal of the world" that fostered divisiveness.

Slamming Pakistan on the global level, India raised the following questions:

  • Would Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden (mastermind of the 9/11 terror attack that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York)?
  • Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual (Hafiz Seed) listed by the UN in the Al Qaeda and Da'esh Sanctions list?
  • Can Pakistan explain why here in New York, its premier bank, the Habib Bank had to shut shop after it was fined millions of dollars over terror financing?
  • Will Pakistan deny that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has put the country on notice for its violations of more than 20 of the 27 key parameters?
  • Will Pakistan confirm if it is not a fact that it provides home to 130 UN-designated terrorists and 25 terror entities listed by the United Nations?

Tags: india, pakistan, un general assembly, imran khan, narendra modi
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Polls close at 3:00 pm (1030 GMT). (Photo: AP)

15 wounded as bomb explodes at Afghanistan polling station, voting underway

A federal judge in California on Friday blocked a bid by the Trump administration that would have allowed for undocumented migrant children to be detained indefinitely. (Photo: File)

US judge blocks Trump's bid to detain migrant kids indefinitely

Addressing the UN, Modi said that the 21st-century India was making an effort not just for itself but for the world whether it was in the fight against global warming, peacekeeping missions, or alleviating millions of people from poverty. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi in UNGA address positions India as a world leader

US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, resigned on Friday, sources familiar with the situation said. (Photo: AFP)

Amid probe, Trump's envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker resigns: sources

MOST POPULAR

1

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

2

Apple iPhone 12 killer to come with radical camera technology

3

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer released; the future is curved

4

Samsung Galaxy A50s review: The A50 with an upgraded camera!

5

Netizens laud K'taka cop cleaning waterlogged road; see video

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham