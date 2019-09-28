Here is how India slammed Pakistan with questions at UN General Assembly

Slamming Pakistan on the global level, India raised the following questions.

Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nation General Assembly, India on Saturday said his speech qualifies as ‘brinkmanship and not statesmanship’. (Photo: PTI)

United Nations: Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nation General Assembly, India on Saturday said his speech qualifies as ‘brinkmanship and not statesmanship’.

India exercised its Right to Reply to Imran Khan’s speech, Vidisha Maitra said: “PM Imran Khan’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinkmanship not statesmanship.” She said his speech was a "callous portrayal of the world" that fostered divisiveness.

Slamming Pakistan on the global level, India raised the following questions: