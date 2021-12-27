Monday, Dec 27, 2021 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

  World   Americas  27 Dec 2021  COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic humanity will face, warns UN chief
World, Americas

COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic humanity will face, warns UN chief

ANI
Published : Dec 27, 2021, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2021, 9:55 am IST

The first-ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness was marked on December 27 last year

Crowded Sarojini Nagar market amid rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Crowded Sarojini Nagar market amid rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New York: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Monday warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not the last of its kind and that people should take measures to prevent such crises in the future.

"COVID19 will not be the last pandemic humanity will face. As we respond to this health crisis, we need to prepare for the next one. On this International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, let's give this issue the focus, attention and investment it deserves," UN Secretary-General Guterres said in a tweet.

 

The first-ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness was marked on December 27 last year after the UN and the World Health Organization (WHO) agreed on the need to advocate the need for preparedness for and prevention of epidemics.

During a press briefing last week, the Director-General of the WHO had warned that blanket COVID-19 vaccine booster programmes could prolong the pandemic and increase inequity.

"No country can boost its way out of the pandemic," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking in Geneva during his final press briefing for the year. "And boosters cannot be seen as a ticket to go ahead with planned celebrations, without the need for other precautions," he added.

 

The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has issued interim guidance on booster doses, expressing concern that mass programmes for countries that can afford them, will exacerbate vaccine inequity.

Reflecting on the past year, Tedros reported that more people died from COVID-19 in 2021 than from HIV, malaria and tuberculosis combined, in 2020.

Coronavirus killed 3.5 million people this year, and continues to claim some 50,000 lives each week.

Tags: antonio guterres, united nations (un)
Location: United States, New York, New York

Latest From World

The new law will come into effect from January 1, 2022. (Representational image: PTI)

Sri Lanka makes defence ministry's NOC mandatory for foreigners marrying locals

A man has a swab taken at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney, on Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

Australia’s most populous state reports first omicron death

The outspoken Tutu was considered the nation's conscience by both Black and white, an enduring testament to his faith and spirit of reconciliation in a divided nation. (File Photo: Reuters)

South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Tutu dies aged 90

The fire also left over 200 others with burn injuries. (Photo: Twitter)

40 people dead after fire breaks out aboard packed ferry in Bangladesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham