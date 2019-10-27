Sunday, Oct 27, 2019 | Last Update : 12:26 PM IST

World, Americas

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have killed himself during US strike: reports

REUTERS
Published : Oct 27, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2019, 11:23 am IST

Trump was expected to make the statement in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room.

The United States has carried out an operation targeting ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a US official told news agency Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Representational Image)
 The United States has carried out an operation targeting ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a US official told news agency Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Representational Image)

Washington: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in Syria's Idlib region, US media reported early Sunday.

Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces descended, media said citing multiple government sources.

He was the target of the secretly planned operation approved by President Donald Trump, officials said.

Long pursued by the US-led coalition against the ISIS, Baghdadi has been erroneously reported dead several times in recent years.

Officials told ABC News that biometric work was underway to firm up the identification of those killed in the raid.

The White House announced Trump would make a "major statement" Sunday at 9am (1300 GMT), without providing details.

Baghdadi, a native of Iraq around 48 years old, built the violent terrorist movement into a potent force, in 2014 establishing its own "caliphate" territory across large swathes of Syria and Iraq.

It was blamed for the deaths of thousands of civilians, in summary executions and beheadings, and accused of war crimes.

But Baghdadi has been on the run since a US-led coalition slowly destroyed the group's organization and ousted it from its claimed territory in a two-year campaign, finally declaring victory over ISIS in March of this year.

The United States had posted a USD 25 million reward for information on his whereabouts.

In rare video and audio messages this year Baghdadi called on ISIS fighters to regroup and try to free thousands of their comrades captured by the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern Syria.

Tags: us, abu bakr al-baghdadi, isis, dead
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

US President Donald Trump had directed his former Defence Secretary James Mattis to

Trump asked aide to ‘screw Amazon out’ of defence contract: report

US President Donald Trump plans to make a

'Something very big has just happened': Trump to make major announcement

Photo: Representational image

Police detain 26 at anti-government protests in Kazakhstan

General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Army chief 'provoking war' through 'irresponsible' statements: Pak Army

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham