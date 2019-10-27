Sunday, Oct 27, 2019 | Last Update : 12:26 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump asked aide to ‘screw Amazon out’ of defence contract: report

ANI
Published : Oct 27, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2019, 11:56 am IST

In the past, Trump has voiced his displeasure with Amazon and Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

US President Donald Trump had directed his former Defence Secretary James Mattis to "screw Amazon' out of Pentagon's USD 10 billion cloud computing contract, his former speechwriter and communications director claimed in an upcoming book. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump had directed his former Defence Secretary James Mattis to "screw Amazon' out of Pentagon's USD 10 billion cloud computing contract, his former speechwriter and communications director claimed in an upcoming book. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump had directed his former Defence Secretary James Mattis to "screw Amazon" out of Pentagon's USD 10 billion cloud computing contract, his former speechwriter and communications director claimed in an upcoming book.

The development has come a day after the US Department of Defence awarded the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure (JEDI) contract to Microsoft, bringing an end to a closely scrutinised contest involving companies like Amazon, Oracle, Google, and IBM.

The new book authored by Guy Snodgrass titled ''Holding The Line: Inside Trump's Pentagon with Secretary Mattis recounts that Trump called Mattis during summer 2018 and directed him to "screw Amazon" out of the opportunity to bid on the contract, CNN reported, citing a report by website Task & Purpose, which obtained an advanced copy of the book.

The 10-year contract, which is intended to transform and modernise the US military's cloud computing system, is considered significant, owing to its centrality to "new forms of war". Presently, much of the US military operates on computer systems from the 1980s and 1990s, the New York Times pointed out.

The development had come as a surprise given that Amazon had been considered a front-runner to win the contract, while Microsoft was considered in the lead for other government cloud programs, including an intelligence contract.

Amazon had responded to the news, saying that it was surprised by Pengaton's decision.

"AWS (Amazon Web Services, which is company's cloud platform) is the clear leader in cloud computing, and a detailed assessment purely on the comparative offerings clearly led to a different conclusion," Drew Herdener, a spokesperson for Amazon said.

"We remain deeply committed to continuing to innovate for the new digital battlefield where security, efficiency, resiliency, and scalability of resources can be the difference between success and failure," he added.

In the past, Trump has voiced his displeasure with Amazon and Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post. He has accused Amazon of taking advantage of the Postal Service even as independent investigations have disagreed with it.

Tags: us, amazon, pentagon
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

The United States has carried out an operation targeting ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a US official told news agency Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Representational Image)

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have killed himself during US strike: reports

US President Donald Trump plans to make a

'Something very big has just happened': Trump to make major announcement

Photo: Representational image

Police detain 26 at anti-government protests in Kazakhstan

General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Army chief 'provoking war' through 'irresponsible' statements: Pak Army

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham