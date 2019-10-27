Sunday, Oct 27, 2019 | Last Update : 07:24 PM IST

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself during US raid: Donald Trump

THE ASIAN AGE.
Baghdadi joined Al-Qaeda in Iraq, which merged with other Islamist groups to form the ISIS of Iraq.

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)
Washington: US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, addressed a press conference to confirm the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in a US raid in northwest Syria.

"Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead," he said.

"Baghdadi died after exploding a suicide vest," said Donald Trump. "Baghdadi was seen whimpering and crying and screaming" when forces chased him down. "He detonated his suicide vest inside a tunnel... killed his 3 children as well."

"He died in a vicious and violent way, as a coward," President Trump said.

The US President said Baghdadi died "like a dog". A large number of Baghdadi's supporters also died in US raid.

Donald Trump also thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq for their help in the raid.

"He was the founder and leader of ISIS. The most ruthless and violent terror organisation anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration," he said.

Baghdadi joined Al-Qaeda in Iraq, which merged with other Islamist groups to form the ISIS of Iraq. He became the group's leader in 2010 after his predecessor was killed by US forces.

