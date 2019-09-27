Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:30 AM IST

World, Americas

PM Modi, Iranian president Rouhani meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly

PTI
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 9:47 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 9:47 am IST

India, Iran and Afghanistan later signed a trilateral agreement providing for transport of goods among the three countries through the port.

Indo-Iran ties have been on a upswing in the past few years. (Photo: PTI)
  Indo-Iran ties have been on a upswing in the past few years. (Photo: PTI)

United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday and discussed issues of mutual and regional interests.

Their meeting was keenly awaited as it comes amid escalating a face-off between Iran and the United States on Tehran's nuclear programme. They met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here.

The two leaders "discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the situation in the region", said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

The two leaders could not hold a planned meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in June due to scheduling issues. India, the world's third biggest oil consumer, meets more than 80 per cent of its oil needs through imports. Iran was its third-largest supplier after Iraq and Saudi Arabia till recently.

The six-month-long exemptions from US sanctions to India and seven other countries to buy oil from Iran expired on May 2 as Washington did not extend it. Indo-Iran ties have been on a upswing in the past few years.

Modi visited Tehran in May 2016 with an aim to craft a strategic relationship with Iran and expand India's ties with the West Asia. During the visit, the two countries signed nearly a dozen agreements, the centrepiece of which was a deal on the development of the strategic Chabahar port.

India, Iran and Afghanistan later signed a trilateral agreement providing for transport of goods among the three countries through the port.

In February last year, Rouhani visited India, becoming the first Iranian President to visit the country in a decade. During his visit, the two sides signed a dozen agreements.

Tags: narendra modi, hassan rouhani, un general assembly, raveesh kumar
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

The whistleblower whose complaint has shaken the foundations of Donald Trump's presidency is a male officer of the Central Intelligence Agency who was seconded to the White House, the New York Times reported Thursday. (Photo: File)

Whistleblower in Trump Ukraine scandal a CIA officer: report

Kickstarting tourism is one of the centrepieces of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform programme to prepare the biggest Arab economy for a post-oil era. (Photo: File)

In a first, Saudi to offer tourist visas as part of push to diversify economy away from oil

The United States announced the deployment of 200 troops as well as Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia to help the country's defence in the wake of last month's attacks on oil installations blamed on Iran. (Photo: File)

US to send 200 troops, Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

Qureshi arrived only after Jaishankar had left the room and said that his country will not engage with India

Pak's Qureshi skips Jaishankar's SAARC address, points to Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

Landmark Theatre bans Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' costumes ahead of release

2

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

3

Chinese relatives marry and divorce each other 23 times in a month to scam govt

4

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

5

All deals and offers at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham