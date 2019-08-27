Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 09:22 AM IST

World, Americas

Johnson & Johnson fined with USD 572 million for opioid crisis in Oklahoma

ANI
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 8:44 am IST

After the judgement, the company made public its plans to challenge the 'flawed' judgment.

Medical giant Johnson and Johnson has been ordered to pay USD 572 million by an Oklahoma judge for its role in the opioid crisis which has 'ravaged' the state. (Photo: File)
 Medical giant Johnson and Johnson has been ordered to pay USD 572 million by an Oklahoma judge for its role in the opioid crisis which has 'ravaged' the state. (Photo: File)

Oklahoma: Medical giant Johnson and Johnson has been ordered to pay USD 572 million by an Oklahoma judge for its role in the opioid crisis which has "ravaged" the state.

The verdict was given by Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman, according to CNN.

As per his ruling, the company "engaged in false and misleading marketing of both their drugs and opioids generally, and the law makes clear that such conduct is more than enough to serve as the act or omission necessary to establish the first element of Oklahoma's public nuisance law."

After the judgement, the company made public its plans to challenge the "flawed" judgment.

"Janssen did not cause the opioid crisis in Oklahoma, and neither the facts nor the law support this outcome," said Michael Ullmann, the executive vice president and general counsel for Johnson & Johnson.

"We recognise the opioid crisis is a tremendously complex public health issue and we have deep sympathy for everyone affected. We are working with partners to find ways to help those in need. This judgment is a misapplication of public nuisance law that has already been rejected by judges in other states," Johnson & Johnson added.

Tags: johnson and johnson, us, judge, fine
Location: United States, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City

Latest From World

Brazil's Foreign Ministry on Monday ordered its ambassadors in Europe and other G7 countries not to take vacation for the next two weeks in order to coordinate a diplomatic response to global concerns over the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. (Photo: File)

As Brazil fights Amazon criticism, No time off for ambassadors

Ahead of the G7 summit, Macron had bitterly accused Bolsonaro of lying to him at the G20 meeting in Osaka in June about his commitments on climate change. (Photo: AFP)

Macron slams Brazil President after 'extraordinarily rude' comments about wife

PM Narendra Modi with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo: ANI)

Brexit: UK, India agree to form team for progress in economic agenda

PM Narendra Modi with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: ANI)

'Abrogating Article 370 is India's internal matter' PM Modi to UN Secretary General

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; watch video to find out who

2

Redmi Note 8 details leaked ahead of launch

3

Watch: Woman steals perambulator from shop, forgets her baby behind

4

Neha Dhupia enjoys holidays with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

5

Mi Power bank 2i review: Wall chargers are history

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham