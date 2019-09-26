Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:35 AM IST

World, Americas

Antigua PM says, 'Mehul Choksi a crook, Indian officials free to investigate him'

ANI
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 9:06 am IST

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, who both fled the country a year ago, are key accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case.

Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday (local time) said that Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is a "crook" and Indian officials are "free to interrogate him". (Photo: File)
 Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday (local time) said that Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is a "crook" and Indian officials are "free to interrogate him". (Photo: File)

New York: Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday (local time) said that Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is a "crook" and Indian officials are "free to interrogate him".

"Got subsequent information that Mehul Choksi is a crook, he does not add value to our country. He will be deported ultimately after he exhausts appeals. Indian officials are free to investigate based on his willingness to participate," Browne told ANI.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, who both fled the country a year ago, are key accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case.

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018.

On June 17, Choksi had submitted an affidavit in the Bombay High Court, stating that he is residing in Antigua and was willing to co-operate in the investigation into the PNB scam.

Tags: mehul choksi, pnb scam, crook, indian govermnment
Location: United States, New York, New York

Latest From World

Trump and his allies claimed the July 25 call contained no evidence of a quid pro quo pressuring Zelensky to probe the president's top Democratic rival for the White House. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump calls Democratic impeachment probe a 'joke'

Trump and his allies claimed the July 25 call contained no evidence of a quid pro quo pressuring Zelensky to probe the president's top Democratic rival for the White House. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump calls Democratic impeachment probe a 'joke'

A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia Thursday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued. (Representational Image)

Strong 6.5 magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia: USGS

Jaishankar said that socio-economic changes have taken place in the last five years in the country such as growth of awareness, literacy, changes in gender gap, skills and connectivity. (Photo: File)

India can't replicate China, has to invent its own path: S Jaishankar

MOST POPULAR

1

Call of Duty Mobile: Can your smartphone run it?

2

Beijing opens glitzy starfish-shaped ahead of China's 70th anniversary

3

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

4

PM Modi gifts framed photograph from 'Howdy, Modi' event to Donald Trump

5

PM Modi like Elvis, can call him 'father of India', says Donald Trump

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham