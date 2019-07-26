Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

World, Americas

Bones of US girl who disappeared 34 years ago found by workers in oil pipeline site

REUTERS
Published : Jul 26, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2019, 4:04 pm IST

Police said on Thursday that they were 'relieved' to finally get a break in the case.

'The remains are identified as Jonelle Matthews.' (Representational Image)
 'The remains are identified as Jonelle Matthews.' (Representational Image)

Denver: Human remains unearthed by an excavation crew at an oil and gas site in Colorado this week are those of a 12-year-old girl who went missing over three decades ago, but the mystery surrounding her fate has yet to be solved, police said on Thursday.

Jonelle Matthews vanished in December 1984 after she was dropped off at her home in Greeley, Colorado, about 50 miles (80 kms) north of Denver, following a performance singing in a school Christmas concert with her classmates.

On Tuesday afternoon, a crew working on a pipeline in rural Weld County uncovered what appeared to be human bones and notified authorities, the Greeley Police Department said in a statement.

"Based on the evidence found on scene and the coroner's examination of the remains, an identification ... has been made," the statement said. "The remains are identified as Jonelle Matthews."

Police did not say whether the cause or manner of the girl's death had been determined, and offered no further details except to say the investigation into what happened to the seventh-grader "remains active".

On the 34th anniversary of her disappearance in December, police said in a statement that they were taking a fresh look at the case, including efforts to interview witnesses and anyone who may have had contact with the girl in the weeks before she disappeared.

"Given the significant recent advances in forensic and scientific testing methods, Greeley Police will be examining every possible forensic option available to us," police said at the time.

Police said on Thursday that they were “relieved” to finally get a break in the case.

"This case has weighed on the hearts of the Greeley Police Department, the family and the entire city," the police statement said.

Tags: crime, murder, bones
Location: United States, Colorado

Latest From World

On Friday visitors were greeted by a sea of black-clad protesters chanting anti-government slogans, holding banners and handing out flyers. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong protesters rally at airport to 'educate' visitors

There are currently 62 federal inmates on death row, including Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who planted a deadly bomb at the Boston Marathon in 2013. (Representational Image)

After 16 yrs, US to resume use of death penalty; first execution scheduled for Dec

All seven tigers appeared to be cubs, according to photos of the seizure. (Photo: AFP)

7 Frozen Tiger Carcasses Seized From A Car In Vietnam

Gabbard and her campaign are seeking an injunction against Google from further meddling in the election and damages of at least USD 50 million, the report said. (Photo: File)

Tulsi Gabbard sues Google for USD 50 million for hindering her poll campaign

MOST POPULAR

1

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

2

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

3

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

4

Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

5

J'khand to do away with bouquets, mementos to 'save time' at govt programmes

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham