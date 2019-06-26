Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

World, Americas

Houston newborn dies with 90-plus fractures; parents arrested

AP
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 10:50 am IST

Jazmine Robin, who was born prematurely, was 10 weeks old when she died July 15, 12 days after leaving the hospital, prosecutors said.

Her father, 24-year-old Jason Paul Robin, is charged with murder. Her mother, 21-year-old Katharine Wyndham White, faces a count of injury to a child by omission. (Representational Image)
 Her father, 24-year-old Jason Paul Robin, is charged with murder. Her mother, 21-year-old Katharine Wyndham White, faces a count of injury to a child by omission. (Representational Image)

Dallas: The parents of a Houston newborn who suffered a cracked skull and more than 90 fractures just days after being brought home from the hospital were arrested in their daughter’s death, according to police and Harris County prosecutors.

Jazmine Robin, who was born prematurely, was 10 weeks old when she died July 15, 12 days after leaving the hospital, prosecutors said Monday.

Her father, 24-year-old Jason Paul Robin, is charged with murder. Her mother, 21-year-old Katharine Wyndham White, faces a count of injury to a child by omission.

 “The evidence shows that Baby Jazmine fell victim to the very people who were supposed to protect her the most in this world,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “After a full and thorough investigation of the facts, we have filed charges, and will seek justice for young Jazmine.”

Detectives last July were called to a Houston hospital after staff there found “clearly inflicted head trauma,” according to a Houston police affidavit.

An autopsy that was completed last month determined the girl’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators believe Jazmine’s crying would anger Robin and he violently shook the newborn, according to the affidavit. The child suffered multiple fractures to several ribs — 71 rib fractures in all — and 23 “long bone” breaks.

“It is concluded that a minimum of two traumatic events resulted in 96 fractures,” the affidavit said.

It took several months to complete the autopsy because those done on infants, and related testing, generally take much longer than ones done on adults, authorities said.

Robin and White were being held Tuesday in the Harris County jail. Online jail records don’t indicate whether either has an attorney to speak on their behalf. They face life sentences if convicted on the charges.

Robin told an investigator that he read psychology books in an effort to control his anger and said Jazmine “is too beautiful to hit.” White blamed the child’s brain injury on hospital personnel who administered CPR on Jazmine for an hour, the affidavit said. White later told authorities a woman who also lived at their residence was likely to blame for the girl’s injuries.

Tags: houston, murder, crime, crime against minor
Location: United States, Texas

Latest From World

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed last October 2 by Saudi agents while at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork ahead of his wedding to Hatice Cengiz. (Photo: File)

Khashoggi fiancee says US 'ethically' responsible to seek justice

'Prime Minister Modi came to Sri Lanka and it is the proof that Sri Lanka is safe. He visited churches there. He was cordial and comfortable and what is a better proof of safety than that,' Amaratunga told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

Modi's visit to island is proof that the country is safe: Sri Lanka Tourism Minister

The ordinance says e-cigarette products sold in shops or online in San Francisco would need approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, which none currently has. (Photo: Pixabay)

San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban e-cigarette sales

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify on July 17 on his report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees said Tuesday. (Photo: FIle)

Robert Mueller agrees to testify before US House panel on July 17

MOST POPULAR

1

'Ahchoo': New Tiktok challenge is driving users insane

2

Apple iPhone X gets heavily discounted in India; now is the time to buy

3

San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban e-cigarette sales

4

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

5

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham