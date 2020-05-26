Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

World, Americas

Brazil surpasses US in daily coronavirus death toll

REUTERS
Published : May 26, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2020, 2:55 pm IST

Brazil has the second-worst outbreak in the world, with 374,898 cases, behind the U.S. with 1.637 million cases

Health personnel of a medical emergency response service carry Brazilian Eladio Lopes, 79, -infected with the new coronavirus- on a stretcher to be transferred on an ambulance boat from the community of Portel to a hospital in Breves, on Marajo island, Para state, Brazil. (AFP)
 Health personnel of a medical emergency response service carry Brazilian Eladio Lopes, 79, -infected with the new coronavirus- on a stretcher to be transferred on an ambulance boat from the community of Portel to a hospital in Breves, on Marajo island, Para state, Brazil. (AFP)

Sao Paulo: Brazil daily coronavirus deaths were higher than fatalities in the United States for the first time over the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Brazil registered 807 deaths over the last 24 hours, whereas 620 died in the United States.

Brazil has the second-worst outbreak in the world, with 374,898 cases, behind the U.S. with 1.637 million cases. Total deaths in the U.S. has reached 97,971, according to Reuters tally compared with Brazil at 23,473.

