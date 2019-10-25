Friday, Oct 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:10 AM IST

Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President

Earlier this year, the Brazilian government ended visa requirements for tourists and businesspeople from US, Canada, Japan and Australia.

Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, came to power at the beginning of the year and has made it a policy to reduce visa requirements from a number of developed countries. (Photo: File)
Sao Paolo, Brazil: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday the South American nation will drop its requirement that visiting Chinese and Indian tourists or businesspeople obtain visas.

Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, came to power at the beginning of the year and has made it a policy to reduce visa requirements from a number of developed countries. But the announcement, made during an official visit to China, is the first he has made expanding that policy to the developing world.

Earlier this year, the Brazilian government ended visa requirements for tourists and businesspeople from the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia. Those countries, however, have not in return dropped their visa requirements for Brazilian citizens.

