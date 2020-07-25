Saturday, Jul 25, 2020 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

123rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,337,022

48,895

Recovered

850,107

32,514

Deaths

31,406

761

Maharashtra35711719996713132 Tamil Nadu1997491432973320 Delhi1283891109313777 Karnataka85870313471726 Andhra Pradesh8085839935933 Uttar Pradesh60771377121348 West Bengal53973335291290 Gujarat53631389312282 Telangana5246640334455 Rajasthan3417824547602 Bihar3351122832221 Haryana2897522249378 Assam287922070070 Madhya Pradesh2547417359780 Odisha2269314393153 Jammu and Kashmir164298709282 Kerala16111659451 Punjab117397741277 Jharkhand7250325469 Chhatisgarh6370438734 Uttarakhand5445339960 Goa4350265529 Tripura3677207210 Puducherry2513148334 Manipur211514600 Himachal Pradesh1848114112 Nagaland12375300 Arunachal Pradesh9913343 Chandigarh82353513 Meghalaya558874 Sikkim4731220 Mizoram3321830
  World   Americas  25 Jul 2020  US now says no new foreign students for all-online classes
World, Americas

US now says no new foreign students for all-online classes

AFP
Published : Jul 25, 2020, 8:56 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2020, 8:56 am IST

There were more than 1 million international students in US for 2018-19 academic year, according to the Institute of International Education

The original policy change of revoking the visas of foreign students whose classes will move online in the autumn was taken to court by top universities including Harvard and MIT, teachers unions and at least 18 states.(AFP)
 The original policy change of revoking the visas of foreign students whose classes will move online in the autumn was taken to court by top universities including Harvard and MIT, teachers unions and at least 18 states.(AFP)

Washington: The United States announced Friday it will not take in any new foreign students seeking online-only study, after rescinding a hotly contested order to expel those already here and preparing for that because of the pandemic.

The policy change was announced in a statement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

President Donald Trump has made a tough line on immigration a cornerstone of his message and has suspended several kinds of visas for foreigners during the coronavirus crisis.

The original policy change of revoking the visas of foreign students whose classes will move online in the autumn was taken to court by top universities including Harvard and MIT, teachers unions and at least 18 states.

And on July 14 the administration reversed course and rescinded the decision.

That measure had been seen as a move by Trump to put pressure on educational institutions that are adopting a cautious approach to reopening amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump is eager for schools at all levels to reopen with in-person classes as a sign of a return to normality as he fights an uphill battle for re-election in November.

He is pushing for this even though the virus is out of control in some states, with the US death toll a world-high of more than 144,000.

His administration is leaving it largely up to states themselves to figure out how to open schools safely.

There were more than one million international students in the US for the 2018-19 academic year, according to the Institute of International Education.

Many schools depend heavily on the tuition paid by those students.

Most US colleges and universities have not yet announced their plans for the fall semester but Harvard has said all its classes for the 2020-21 academic year will be conducted online, "with rare exceptions."

Tags: us visa, h-1b visa, us immigration policy, us foreign students, us international students, all-online classes, harvard university, mit

Latest From World

The cobra -

Brazil's celebrity cobra sparks probe into animal trafficking

Officials sort seized pangolin scales at a port in southern Vietnam's Ba Ria Vung Tau province. - Vietnam, one of Asia's biggest consumers of wildlife products, has suspended all imports of wild animal species

Vietnam bans wildlife trade, markets to prevent animal-to-human infections

The 2008 Mumbai attack was one of India's most horrific terrorist attacks in which 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem. (PTI)

US court rejects bail plea of Mumbai terror attacks co-conspirator

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he speaks to supporters in the garden of the Alvorada Palace. (AFP)

Bolsonaro supporters blocked out of Twitter, Facebook after court rule

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham