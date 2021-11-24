Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021 | Last Update : 02:19 PM IST

  World   Americas  24 Nov 2021  US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January
World, Americas

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

PTI
Published : Nov 24, 2021, 1:01 pm IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2021, 1:01 pm IST

American citizens and permanent residents may still enter the US regardless of their vaccination status, but face additional testing hurdles

In this file photo taken on August 9, 2021 a vehicle approaches the USA-Canada border to enter the USA. (AFP file image)
 In this file photo taken on August 9, 2021 a vehicle approaches the USA-Canada border to enter the USA. (AFP file image)

Washington: President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22, the administration planned to announce Tuesday.

A senior administration official said the requirement, which the White House previewed in October, brings the rules for essential travelers in line with those that took effect earlier this month for leisure travelers, when the U.S. reopened its borders to fully vaccinated individuals.

 

Essential travelers entering by ferry will also be required to be fully vaccinated by the same date, the official said. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.

The rules pertain to non-U.S. nationals. American citizens and permanent residents may still enter the U.S. regardless of their vaccination status, but face additional testing hurdles because officials believe they more easily contract and spread COVID-19 and in order to encourage them to get a shot.

The Biden administration pushed back the requirement for essential travelers by more than two months from when it went into effect on Nov. 8 for non-essential visitors to prevent disruptions, particularly among truck drivers who are vital to North American trade. While most cross-border traffic was shut down in the earliest days of the pandemic, essential travelers have been able to transit unimpeded.

 

Even with the delay, though, Norita Taylor, spokeswoman for the trucking group Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, criticized the vaccination requirement, calling it an example of how unnecessary government mandates can force experienced owner-operators and independent truckers out of business.

These requirements are another example of how impractical regulations will send safe drivers off the road, she said.

The latest deadline is beyond the point by which the Biden administration hopes to have large businesses require their employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly under an emergency regulation issued by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. That rule is now delayed by litigation, but the White House has encouraged businesses to implement their own mandates regardless of the federal requirement with the aim of boosting vaccination.

 

About 47 million adults in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Tags: land borders, covid vaccinated, vaccinated passengers
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. (Photo: AP/File)

SpaceX to conduct 'humanity's first planetary defence test' to redirect asteroid

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the interim Taliban government. (Representational Photo: ANI)

Taliban expand interim cabinet, 27 new members named

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AP)

Pakistan to allow India to send wheat to Afghan through its territory: Imran Khan

In this April 21, 2019, photo, Sri Lankans carry a dead body from the bomb-damaged St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lanka's former police chief indicted in 2019 Easter Sunday terror attack

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham