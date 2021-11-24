Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021 | Last Update : 02:19 PM IST

  World   Americas  24 Nov 2021  SpaceX to conduct 'humanity's first planetary defence test' to redirect asteroid
World, Americas

SpaceX to conduct 'humanity's first planetary defence test' to redirect asteroid

ANI
Published : Nov 24, 2021, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2021, 1:19 pm IST

This will be the third flight for this Falcon 9's first stage booster

A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. (Photo: AP/File)
 A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. (Photo: AP/File)

California: SpaceX is planning to conduct humanity's first planetary defence test to redirect an asteroid through Falcon 9's launch of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission on Tuesday (local time).

"DART is humanity's first planetary defence test mission to see if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course, should an Earth-threatening asteroid be discovered in the future," read a statement by SpaceX.

 

This will be the third flight for this Falcon 9's first stage booster, which previously supported the launch of Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich and a Starlink mission. Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be located in the Pacific Ocean, it said.

The instantaneous launch window is at 10:21 pm PST (6:21 UTC on November 24), and a backup opportunity is available on Wednesday, November 24 at 10:20 pm PST (6:20 UTC on November 25), added the statement.

Tags: spacex, spacex falcon 9 rocket
Location: United States, California, San Francisco

Latest From World

In this file photo taken on August 9, 2021 a vehicle approaches the USA-Canada border to enter the USA. (AFP file image)

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the interim Taliban government. (Representational Photo: ANI)

Taliban expand interim cabinet, 27 new members named

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AP)

Pakistan to allow India to send wheat to Afghan through its territory: Imran Khan

In this April 21, 2019, photo, Sri Lankans carry a dead body from the bomb-damaged St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lanka's former police chief indicted in 2019 Easter Sunday terror attack

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham