Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 12:18 PM IST

World, Americas

Modi takes a dig on China for helping Pak, says 'terrorists' shouldn’t be given funds, arms

ANI
Published : Sep 24, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 10:07 am IST

PM called for global solidarity and readiness against terrorism in same way the world has shown against challenges like climate change.

PM Modi made the comments while speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo: PTI)
 PM Modi made the comments while speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo: PTI)

New York: In a veiled reference to China aiding Pakistan at various global platforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms, while adding that politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and the Financial Action Task Force or FATF should be avoided for the objective to be realised.

PM Modi made the comments while speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

"The Prime Minister called for qualitative upgradation in the ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing through bilateral and regional frameworks," MEA Secretary (West) A Gitesh Sarma told reporters at a briefing while quoting Prime Minister Modi.

"The Prime Minister said that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms. For this objective to be realised, we need to avoid politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and FATF. These mechanisms need to be enforced," Sarma said.

PM Modi called for global solidarity and readiness against terrorism in the same way the world has shown solidarity against challenges like climate change.

"He (PM Modi) said a terrorist attack, anywhere in the world should be considered as terrorism, not good or bad terrorism," Sarma said.

Sharing India's experiences, PM Modi said that democratic values, diversity and inclusive development were the most important weapons against ideologies that promote terror, extremism and radicalism.

"He suggested institutionalising counter-terrorism cooperation at multi-lateral level. He said India will work towards enhancing ongoing cooperation in capacity building of friendly countries in this area," Sarma said.

PM Modi on Monday also addressed the Climate Action Summit and the high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage.

Tags: narendra modi, china, pakistan, climate change, terrorism
Location: United States, New York

Latest From World

Russia's Prime Minister on Monday gave formal support to the Paris climate agreement, just hours ahead of a key summit trying to tackle ever increasing gas emissions. (Photo: File)

Russia joins Paris climate accord ahead of key summit

President Donald Trump on Monday denied trying to coerce Ukraine into investigating his Democratic political rival Joe Biden, but wavered about whether he would release a transcript of a phone call that some Democrats say is grounds for his impeachment. (Photo: File)

Trump says he put 'no pressure' on Ukraine, as tension mount; see video

'Prime Minister Imran Khan met British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson this morning,' Lodhi tweeted as she put out a picture of the meeting. (Photo: Twitter)

For Pak, Boris not UK PM: Twitter laughs at UN official's gaffe

Trump had spent only a few minutes at the climate summit, a centrepiece of this year's UN General Assembly schedule. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump mocks climate change activist Greta Thunberg in a tweet

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme power bank review: With great power, comes great design

2

For Pak, Boris not UK PM: Twitter laughs at UN official's gaffe

3

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns, cities: Flipkart

4

Mahesh Babu bags prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor!

5

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham