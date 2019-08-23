Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

'Personal opinion': UNICEF rubbishes Pak complaint over Priyanka Chopra army remark

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 3:10 pm IST

Chopra has been facing severe criticism since she tweeted hailing Indian armed forces.

The actor and 2000 Miss World had tweeted, 'Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces' in the aftermath of Pulwama attacks of February 14 by Pak-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Indian Air Force's counterstrike on the organisation's base in Pakistan. (Photo: File)
 The actor and 2000 Miss World had tweeted, 'Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces' in the aftermath of Pulwama attacks of February 14 by Pak-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Indian Air Force's counterstrike on the organisation's base in Pakistan.

United Nations: After the recent controversy of Pakistan Human Rights Minister's suggestion to remove Priyanka Chopra as UNICEF goodwill ambassador, a spokesperson from UN said that Chopra retains her right to speak in personal capacity, news agency IANS reported.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at his daily briefing on Thursday said that when UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors speak in their personal capacity, they retain their right to speak about issues that interest or concern them.

"Their personal views or actions do not necessarily reflect those of UNICEF," he said.

But he made it clear that the ambassadors, when speaking on behalf of UNICEF have to be impartial.

"We expect them to adhere to UNICEF's evidence-based impartial position," he added.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Human Rights' Minister Shireen Mazari wrote to the Executive director of UNICEF, saying that they withdraw Chopra as the goodwill ambassador.

She accused Chopra of 'jingoism and support' for Indian armed forces.

Mazari alleged that even though the actress showed 'support of war including nuclear war'.

The actor and 2000 Miss World had tweeted, 'Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces' in the aftermath of Pulwama attacks of February 14 by Pak-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Indian Air Force's counterstrike on the organisation's base in Pakistan.

The criticism on the actor has subsequently increased after Article 370 was scrapped by the Indian government.

