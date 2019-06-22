Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:05 AM IST

World, Americas

Pompeo will assure India on H1B visa cap: US official

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 9:28 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 9:28 am IST

Previewing the trip of Pompeo who will be visiting India soon, the official said there was a broad review of the H-1B programme underway.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will assure the Indian leadership during his visit to India next week that the Trump administration has no plans to impose a cap on issuing the highly sought-after H-1B visas that are forcing foreign companies to store data locally, an American official said on Friday. (Photo: File)
 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will assure the Indian leadership during his visit to India next week that the Trump administration has no plans to impose a cap on issuing the highly sought-after H-1B visas that are forcing foreign companies to store data locally, an American official said on Friday. (Photo: File)

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will assure the Indian leadership during his visit to India next week that the Trump administration has no plans to impose a cap on issuing the highly sought-after H-1B visas that are forcing foreign companies to store data locally, an American official said on Friday.

The H-1B visa, popular among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

"Indians have contributed under the H-1B programme to the US economy, and I think the Secretary will be able to assure the Indian leadership that we have no plans to place caps on H-1B work visas for nations that are having foreign companies store data locally," a Senior State Department official told reporters during a conference call.

Previewing the trip of Pompeo who will be visiting India from June 25 to June 27, the official said there was a broad review of the H-1B programme underway, but it is not targeted at India. "It's completely separate from our ongoing discussions with India about the importance of ensuring better trade," the official asserted as he responded to a question on recent media reports that the US was planning to target India on H-1B visa issue.

"I can't comment on what the Secretary's going to raise in his discussion with the prime minister, but obviously, our focus on keeping the pressure on Iran and welcoming India's cooperation in that endeavour. On H-1B, we attach great importance to the US-India relationship," the official said.

The Trump administration has tightened the noose on firms violating H-1B visa rules. President Donald Trump has himself accused many IT companies of abusing the work visas to deny jobs to American workers.

Two years ago, Trump signed the Buy American and Hire American executive order, which seeks to create higher wages and employment rates for US workers and to protect their economic interests by rigorously enforcing and administering our immigration laws.

It directed the Department of Homeland Security, in coordination with other agencies, to advance policies to help ensure H-1B visas are awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid beneficiaries. The H-1B visa programme is the main vehicle through which US employers can sponsor skilled foreign workers for admission.

The Senior State Department Official appreciated the steps India has taken to reduce its crude oil imports from Iran. "I think India shares our concerns about the possibility of a nuclear Iran. It's not something that contributes to regional stability," said the official wishing anonymity.

"And at the same time, we've engaged with the Indians in a conversation as to how to preserve an exemption for the Chabahar Port, which allows India to continue essential humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan as well as to provide Afghanistan with economic alternatives," said the official.

Iran is expected to be on the agenda of Pompeo's talks in India. "But again, this is an area where we've succeeded in working well with India," the official added.

Tags: us, h1-b, visa, mike pompeo, india
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning Russian airlines from flying to Georgia, starting in July, after violent clashes in the neighbouring country over a Moscow lawmaker speaking in parliament in Tbilisi. (Photo: File)

Putin bans Russian flights to crisis-hit Georgia

Esper will be taking over the as the Acting Secretary of Defence on Sunday, according to The New York Times. (Photo: AFP)

Donald Trump nominates Mark Esper as next Secretary of Defence

According to Carroll, the rape occurred in either 1995 or 1996, when Trump was a prominent real estate developer and she was a well-known magazine writer and host of a television show. (Photo: Facebook)

‘Donald Trump attacked me in dressing room in mid-1990s’: US writer

Reacting to the FATF's warning, Pakistan on Friday said it was committed to taking measures needed to implement the action plan agreed with the FATF to come out of the grey list. (Photo: File)

'Meet your commitment by October or face action': FATF warns Pakistan

MOST POPULAR

1

Popular YouTuber proves that USD 6000 Mac Pro can’t grate cheese

2

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

3

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

4

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

5

New 5G Galaxy Fold leak spells good news for Samsung fans

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham