Saturday, Dec 21, 2019 | Last Update : 12:11 PM IST

World, Americas

Article 370 scrapped to boost development, end discrimination, says US lawmaker

PTI
Published : Dec 21, 2019, 9:54 am IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2019, 9:54 am IST

Harsh Vardhan Shringla in a tweet thanked Congressman Wilson for his statement expressing strong support on J&K move.

India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories. (Photo: File)
 India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories. (Photo: File)

Washington: An influential US lawmaker has said that the Indian government's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was to support efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost economic development, fight corruption and end caste and religious discrimination.

India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories.

Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla in a tweet thanked Congressman Wilson for his statement at the US House of Representatives expressing strong support "for India-US relations and India's recent initiative to usher in a new paradigm of good governance, development & socio-economic justice in Jammu And Kashmir".

Congressman Joe Wilson, while speaking at the US House of Representatives on Thursday, said Indian Parliament, with multi-party support, took the decision, "supporting the prime minister's efforts to boost economic development, fight corruption, and end gender, cast, and religious discrimination".

"Americans are grateful, as the world's oldest democracy, to see India succeed as the world's largest democracy," the Republican lawmaker from South Carolina said.

Wilson said one of the highlights for this year was his continued association with India as former co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, continuing his family's 75-year appreciation of the country.

In August, he visited Mumbai to pay respects at the locations of the 26/11 terror attacks.
"The Independence Day address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi was inspiring on August 15," Wilson said.

"In September, it was extraordinary to be present in Houston for the Howdy Modi welcome of Prime Minister Modi by President Donald Trump. With 52,000 persons attending, it was the largest welcome event in American history for a head of state," he said.

 

Tags: kashmir issue, article 370, harsh vardhan shringla

Latest From World

Among other things, the bill proposes establishing a Gandhi-King Development Foundation, which will be created by the USAID under the Indian laws. (Photo:File)

Bill to promote Mahatma Gandhi's legacy introduced in US House

The 37-year-old, behind the wheel of a Nissan GT-R, was travelling along Binley Road in Coventry in October last year when he struck 17-year-old Ryan Willoughby-Oakes at the junction with Allard Way. (Photo: Twitter)

Indian-origin man jailed after his speeding sports car kills UK teen

Hafiz Saeed and his aides were brought to the ATC under tight security and journalists were not allowed to enter the court to cover the proceedings. (Photo: File)

Lahore anti-terror court begins Hafiz Saeed's trial in terror financing case

The 6.1-magnitude quake hit around 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of Jurm in northern Afghanistan and was over 200 kilometres deep, the USGS said. (Photo: Pixabay)

'Afghanistan and Pakistan jolted by strong 6.1 quake': USGS

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham