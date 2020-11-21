Saturday, Nov 21, 2020 | Last Update : 12:27 PM IST

  World   Americas  21 Nov 2020  Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19
World, Americas

Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19

PTI
Published : Nov 21, 2020, 9:47 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2020, 9:47 am IST

Trump Jr is the latest in the First Family to have been tested positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the first day of the Republican convention at the Mellon auditorium in Washington, DC. (AFP)
  Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the first day of the Republican convention at the Mellon auditorium in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Washington: Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said on Friday.

Trump Jr tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result," the spokesman said.

 

"He has been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman added.

Trump Jr, 42, is the latest in the First Family to have been tested positive for coronavirus. In the middle of the election cycle, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Their son Barron had also tested positive.

The president was also admitted to a military hospital for a few days for treatment.

Trump Jr had campaigned extensively across the country in support of his father.

Tags: donald trump jr covid, trump covid

Latest From World

Medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear protective equipment in a unit dedicated to treatment of the coronavirus at UW Health in Madison, Wis. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (AP)

US hospitals overwhelmed as COVID-19 deaths top 250,000 in the country

Chief of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry, in Canberra on November 19, 2020. (AFP)

Australian special forces unlawfully killed 39 people in Afghanistan: military report

Without practicing social distancing, people queue for social grant payments at a post office in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The African continent has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 as health officials warn of infections starting to creep up again into a second surge. (AP)

African continent hits 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

Police officers stop motorcyclists from entering a restricted area that is sealed off to control the spread of the coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (AP)

UAE suspends issuance of visiting visas to Pakistan, 11 other countries

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham