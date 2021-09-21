Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021 | Last Update : 12:43 PM IST

COVID: Vaccinated passengers from India, other nations can travel to US from November

Published : Sep 21, 2021, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2021, 11:52 am IST

The US announced that strict protocols will be in place from early November to curb the spread of COVID-19 from international passengers

Once the protocol is in place, passengers from several countries, including the UK, India and Brazil and Europe would be allowed to enter the US with proof of vaccination. (Representational image: PTI)
 Once the protocol is in place, passengers from several countries, including the UK, India and Brazil and Europe would be allowed to enter the US with proof of vaccination. (Representational image: PTI)

Washington: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has allowed fully vaccinated flyers from several countries, including India, to enter America from early November.

The US announced that strict protocols will be in place from early November to curb the spread of COVID-19 from international passengers.

 

According to a senior government official, once the protocol is in place, passengers from several countries, including the UK, India and Brazil and Europe would be allowed to enter the US with proof of vaccination.

"Today, President Biden announced that beginning in early November, the US will be putting in place strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from passengers flying internationally into the US by requiring that adult foreign nationals travelling here be fully vaccinated," the senior official said in a statement.

"But we're very proud of the fact that we've been able to develop a protocol that would permit travel by individuals and families and business people from the EU and UK, as well as from Brazil and India and other countries, to the United States with proof of vaccination," he said.

 

"Critically for our European partners and the UK, this policy means that we'll no longer be implementing current 212(f) travel policies for individual countries as of early November. We'll be moving to a consistent requirement for all international air travelers coming to the US," he added.

According to CNN, the US travel ban was first imposed in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic when then-President Donald Trump limited travel from China in January 2020.

