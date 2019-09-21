Saturday, Sep 21, 2019 | Last Update : 10:11 AM IST

World, Americas

Trump denies need to have trade deal with China before 2020 elections

PTI
Published : Sep 21, 2019, 9:46 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2019, 9:46 am IST

Trump insisted that he was looking for a complete trade deal.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in a bruising trade war since Trump in March last year imposed tariff hikes of up to 25 per cent on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods. (Photo: File)
 The world's two largest economies have been locked in a bruising trade war since Trump in March last year imposed tariff hikes of up to 25 per cent on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he does not need feel the need to strike a trade agreement with China before the next year's presidential elections, emphasizing that he is looking for a complete and not a "partial deal" with Beijing.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in a bruising trade war since Trump in March last year imposed tariff hikes of up to 25 per cent on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods.

In response, China, the world's second-largest economy after the US, imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on USD 110 billion of American goods.

"No, I don't think I need it before the election," Trump told reporters on Friday at a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison when asked if he feels the need for a trade deal with China before the 2020 presidential elections.

Trump insisted that he was looking for a complete trade deal.

"We are looking for a complete deal. I am not looking for a partial deal," he said.

"China has been starting to buy our agricultural product. If you noticed over the last week and actually some very big purchases but that is not what I am looking for. We are looking for the big deal. We have taken it to this level," Trump said.

The president said that the US was taking in billions and billions of dollars of tariffs from China as a result of his policies.

China has devalued their currency and they are putting in lot of money into their economy and they have a very bad economy right now, he said.

"I don't want them to have a bad economy, but it is the worst they say 57 years," he said.

Trump said two weeks ago the Chinese economy was the worst in 22 years, but now it is 57 years and is only going to get worse.

"Their supply chain is being broken up very badly and companies are leaving because they can't pay the 25, soon to go to 30 per cent tariff and we have 30 per cent very shortly on USD 250 billion," he said.

"We have another tariff and a slightly smaller number on about USD 300 billion worth of goods and products so they would like to do something as you know we are talking a little bit this week talking about lot next week and then top people are going to be speaking the week following," Trump said.

"We can do a very big deal with China and it could go very quickly as you know but it wouldn't be the appropriate deal. We have to do it right and that's a very complicated deal with intellectual property protection we have to do that and other things. I could leave lots out and have a deal very quickly but we want to do it right," Trump said.

Morrison emphasised that it was always necessary for the deals to be fair.

"Deals have got to be a good deals, deals have got to be sustainable deals and one of the things we have seen is Australia benefits greatly from the economic growth of China," he said.

"There are some real serious issues that have to be addressed in that deal, things like intellectual property. That is a big issue and it needs to be addressed. So we look forward to them achieving it and providing the broader certainty and stability to the global economy which all nations will benefit from," the prime minister said.

The trade dispute between the US and China widened in August, with each side imposing retaliatory tariffs on the other. But there have been signs of deescalation in recent days, and Trump has increasingly expressed optimism of reaching a deal with China. US and Chinese counterparts have resumed trade talks this month.

Tags: trump, china, xi jinping
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

Confident of 'Iran's hand' in oil plants attack, US to send troops to Saudi

Both the meetings with the leaders of India and Pakistan would be held in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. (Photo: File)

Trump to meet Pak PM Imran on Monday, PM Modi a day later: report

Large-scale agitations first started in Australia on Friday, setting things in motion with close to 3,00,000 people coming out on the streets in 'the land Down Under' for the cause of global warming. (Photo: AP)

Worldwide global strikes ahead of Climate Action Summit in NYC

The mounting pressure has brought divisions within Iraq’s pro-Iranian factions into the open, threatening to upend a fragile government coalition and a rare reprieve from the violence that has plagued the country for years. (Photo: AP | File)

Iraq’s stability on the line as US, Iran tensions soar

MOST POPULAR

1

Hindi second-most used ‘Assistant’ language globally: Google

2

Become a WhatsApp ninja with these hidden features

3

Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku', see video

4

Viral video: Reporter says she tried to contact a dead man for comment

5

iPhone 11 Pro destroys Android flagships even with one-third as much RAM

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham