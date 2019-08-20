Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 09:31 PM IST

Brazil: Bus Hijacker shot dead, all hostages released 'unharmed'

ANI
Published : Aug 20, 2019, 8:19 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2019, 8:19 pm IST

The hijacker reportedly freed several people during the siege as police began negotiations with him.

The hostage situation began at around 6:30 am local time on Tuesday when the gunman seized the vehicle with 37 people onboard as it was crossing the Rio-Nitero bridge. (Photo: AP)
 The hostage situation began at around 6:30 am local time on Tuesday when the gunman seized the vehicle with 37 people onboard as it was crossing the Rio-Nitero bridge. (Photo: AP)

Brasilia, Brazil: An armed hijacker who had taken passengers of a bus hostage on the Rio-Nitero bridge in Brazil has been shot dead by police, media reported.

The hostage situation began at around 6:30 am local time on Tuesday when the gunman seized the vehicle with 37 people onboard as it was crossing the Rio-Nitero bridge, Russia Times reported.

The hijacker reportedly freed several people during the siege as police began negotiations with him.

Russia Times quoted military police as saying that a sniper neutralised the suspect and all hostages were released unharmed.

Tags: brazil, hostages, shootout, rio-nitero bridge

