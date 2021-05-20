Thursday, May 20, 2021 | Last Update : 01:32 PM IST

  World   Americas  20 May 2021  US has provided over USD 500 million in COVID relief to India, says White House
World, Americas

US has provided over USD 500 million in COVID relief to India, says White House

PTI
Published : May 20, 2021, 10:22 am IST
Updated : May 20, 2021, 10:22 am IST

The Biden administration, she said, is now working to extend that assistance to other South Asian countries that have been impacted by COVID

 "We've sent seven air shipments, including health supplies, oxygen, oxygen supplies, and 95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests and medicine", said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. (AP/Evan Vucci)

Washington: The US has so far provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 assistance to India, the White House said on Wednesday, adding it would soon make a determination on distribution of the 80 million vaccines to other countries.

"To date, the United States has provided over USD 500 million in COVID relief to India, including contributions from the US federal and state governments, American companies and organizations and private citizens," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told members of the White House Foreign Press Group in a virtual press conference call.

 

The Biden administration, she said, is now working to extend that assistance to other South Asian countries that have been impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. "We've sent seven air shipments, including health supplies, oxygen, oxygen supplies, and 95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests and medicine".

"In terms of the 80 million doses (of COVID-19 vaccines), we know there's a great deal of interest in this understandably 60 million of AstraZeneca and 20 million of three other approved vaccines. Right now, it is working through an interagency process," Psaki said in response to a question.

The interagency team including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and those from the State Department are discussing to determine how the United States is going to distribute and share these vaccine doses.

 

"Certainly, the plight of everything the people of India had been through is obviously on our minds but there are also a range of countries and regions around the world that have been deeply impacted that are also in need. So, these are all factors. Hopefully we'll have more on this in the coming days," Psaki said.

Tags: us white house, biden administration, us aid to india, covid-19 assistance, 60 million of astrazeneca and 20 million of three other approved vaccines, white house press secretary jen psaki
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

Lilaben Gautambhai Modi, 80, wearing an oxygen mask, sits inside an ambulance as she waits to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Reuters)

Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes other COVID-19 restrictions

Medical staff wearing PPE suits (Personal Protection Equipment) transfers a body of a patient who died of Covid-19 coronavirus into a ambulance at mortuary in New Delhi on May 18, 2021. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

India logs 13 per cent fall in new COVID cases in week; still highest globally: WHO

US President Joe Biden dialled up Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. (Photo: File/PTI)

US President Joe Biden tells Netanyahu he backs 'ceasefire' in Israel: White House

Israeli forces' flares light up the sky in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

UN Security Council to meet after Gaza destruction, rocket fire into Israel

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham