Sunday, Mar 20, 2022 | Last Update : 07:44 AM IST

  World   Americas  20 Mar 2022  'Legit energy transactions of India should not be politicised'
World, Americas

'Legit energy transactions of India should not be politicised'

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Mar 20, 2022, 6:55 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2022, 6:55 am IST

The US said it is in touch with India on the matter and sent a thinly-veiled message

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP)
 White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP)

New Delhi: Even as Indian government sources, in a dig at the West, said that “countries with oil self-sufficiency or those themselves importing from Russia cannot credibly advocate restrictive trading” and therefore “India’s legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised”, the United States on Saturday acknowledged that many countries including some in Europe continue to buy oil from Russia but made its discomfort known with that policy.

With reports that India is buying three million barrels of oil from Russia at deeply discounted rates, the US said it is in touch with India on the matter and sent a thinly-veiled message.

 

At a briefing in Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “We made a decision about banning the Russian import of oil, every country has not made that decision, and we recognise that. And they have different economic reasoning as to why different countries do, including some in Europe. We have been in touch, of course, with Indian leaders at a range of levels, not through the President. If that happens, we will, of course, provide that readout and information to all of you.” She added, “But what we would project or convey to any leader around the world is that the world — the rest of the world is watching where you’re going to stand as it relates to this conflict, whether its support for Russia in any form as they are illegally invading Ukraine.”

 

Indian government sources meanwhile said, “India is highly dependent on imports for meeting its energy requirements. Nearly 85 per cent of our crude oil requirement (5 million barrels a day) has to be imported... Geopolitical developments have posed significant challenges to our energy security... The jump in oil prices after the Ukraine conflict has now added to our challenges… Countries with oil self-sufficiency or those importing themselves from Russia cannot credibly advocate restrictive trading. India’s legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised.”

Tags: russia-ukraine war, crude oil, crude oil imports

Latest From World

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, early Saturday, March 18, 2022. (AP)

It is time for meaningful security talks with Moscow, says Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Workers wearing protective gear stand next to barriers placed to close off streets around a locked down neighbourhood after the detection of new cases of Covid-19 in the Huangpu district of Shanghai (Hector RETAMAL / AFP)

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

Damaged vehicles and buildings in Kharkiv city center in Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

Ukrainian theatre sheltering 'more than thousand' civilians bombed

Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)

U.S. Senate unanimously condemns Putin as war criminal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham