Monday, Dec 19, 2022 | Last Update : 01:58 PM IST

  World   Americas  19 Dec 2022  'Should I step down as head of Twitter?' asks Elon Musk, majority say 'yes'
World, Americas

'Should I step down as head of Twitter?' asks Elon Musk, majority say 'yes'

ANI
Published : Dec 19, 2022, 12:46 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2022, 12:46 pm IST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk started a poll on the microblogging site, asking users if he should step down as head of the social media platform

A phone screen displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with a photo of him shown in the background, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)
 A phone screen displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with a photo of him shown in the background, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)

Washington: Judging by the outcome of the poll that Twitter CEO Elon Musk asked for on the microblogging site, he is on his way out of Twitter.

Within a few minutes of Musk's cryptic tweet, asking users if he should step down as head of the social media platform and also promising to abide by the result, the 'yes' votes started edging ahead. In reaction, Musk said, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

Twitter CEO Elon Musk started a poll on the microblogging site, asking users if he should step down as head of the social media platform and also promising to abide by the result.

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk said, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll."

Musk also said that there will be a vote for major policy changes on Twitter.
Twitter CEO's tweet created a new divide among users, where one side is in favor of Musk leaving Twitter as CEO, and others don't want him to leave the microblogging site.

David Morales, a Member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, replied to Musk's post and said, "Elon, as someone who hasn't commented on this matter yet, please step down as the Head of Twitter. I've talked to many neighbors and people across Rhode Island who feel uncomfortable using this platform based on your decisions and statements. Thank you!"
"Yes, due to your selective support for free speech. Also allowing tweets to be 4,000 characters takes away the creative aspect of tweeting," another Twitter user said.

Meanwhile, there are some supporters of Musk, who don't want him to leave Twitter. Liz Wheeler, an American commentator said, "No. You're doing a good job. It's a swamp in there & the cleanup process is messy. You're serving a vital need in our country to expose the left's Marxist apparatus to control minds, behavior, speech, and ideology. Few others - including politicians - are fighting this. Keep on."

This poll comes after Twitter Sunday announced it would ban accounts used to promote other accounts on other specific social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon.

"We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," Twitter Support tweeted.
"Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribal, Nostr, and Post," it added.

Moreover, Twitter said that it still allows cross-posting content from any social media platform. "Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy."

The change in Twitter rules comes at a time when Musk has faced some criticism for major policy changes on the platform.

On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was 'very disturbed' by Elon Musk's suspension of journalists from Twitter and calls it a dangerous precedent.

"We are very disturbed by the arbitrary suspension of accounts of journalists that we saw on Twitter," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.

He said media voices should not be silenced on a platform that professes to be a space for freedom of speech. The UN spokesperson said this move sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats, and even worse.

On Thursday, Elon Musk-led Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists with the site showing "account suspended" notices for them. After severe public backlash, the accounts were restored.

Tags: twitter ceo, elon musk, twitter takeover, twitter ceo elon musk
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

Ukrainian soldiersrest near their position in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)

Ukraine races to restore power after Russian missiles batter grid

Elon Musk. (AFP)

Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists, Musk cites 'doxxing' of his jet

A worker in protective overalls controls the line outside the fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs

Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Veteran musician Elton John quits Twitter due to misinformation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham