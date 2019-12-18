Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 10:10 AM IST

World, Americas

Infosys to pay Rs 56 crore to California to settle worker misclassification, tax fraud

AP
Published : Dec 18, 2019, 8:43 am IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2019, 8:43 am IST

The company has annual revenue of USD 11 billion, and Becerra said the settlement covers California’s losses.

Infosys Limited, a business consulting, information technology and outsourcing company, and its subsidiary, Infosys BPM Limited, will pay California USD 800,000. (Photo: File)
 Infosys Limited, a business consulting, information technology and outsourcing company, and its subsidiary, Infosys BPM Limited, will pay California USD 800,000. (Photo: File)

California: California has settled with an India-based technology company that it accuses of misclassifying foreign workers and related tax fraud, the state attorney general’s office said Tuesday.

Infosys Limited, a business consulting, information technology and outsourcing company, and its subsidiary, Infosys BPM Limited, will pay California USD 800,000.

The company brought in workers using the wrong visas to underpay them and avoid paying California payroll taxes such as unemployment insurance, disability insurance and employment training taxes, Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a news release.

About 500 Infosys employees were working in California on company-sponsored B-1 visas rather than H-1B visas from 2006 and 2017, the state said. Aside from paying state taxes, H-1B visas also require employers to pay workers the local prevailing wage and can be challenging to obtain because there are a limited number available each year.

The settlement “shows that attempting to evade California law doesn’t pay,” Becerra said in a statement.

Infosys officials did not respond to telephone and emailed requests seeking comment.

The company has annual revenue of USD 11 billion, and Becerra said the settlement covers California’s losses.

A whistleblower who brought the allegations to the attention of state officials will receive 15 per cent of the settlement under state law.

Tags: infosys, h-1b visas
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a big majority in Thursday's general election on a promise to

Will work '24 hours a day, flat out' to make Brexit happen: UK PM

The US President accused the Speaker of violating her oath of office by proceeding ahead with the

You've cheapened importance of very ugly word, impeachment: Trump to US Speaker

Biden, 77, is one of 15 Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to run against Republican US President Donald Trump next year in a battle in which the incumbent and the top three of his would-be opponents are all septuagenarians. (Photo: File)

Joe Biden healthy and fit to serve as US president, his doctor says

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday turned down the proposal to convene a meeting on Kashmir after France vetoed the move, French diplomatic sources told news agency ANI. (Photo: File)

After France vetoed, UNSC turns down proposal to convene meet on Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

2

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

3

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest in 16 years

4

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

5

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham