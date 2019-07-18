Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:31 AM IST

World, Americas

Bill Gates no longer world’s second richest person. Guess who is?

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 18, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2019, 10:45 am IST

Arnault has added about USD 39 billion to his fortune in 2019 alone, biggest individual gain by far among 500 people in Bloomberg’s ranking.

Arnault, 70, joined Gates and Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, in the most exclusive wealth club last month, when his fortune surpassed USD 100 billion for the first time. (Photo: AP)
 Arnault, 70, joined Gates and Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, in the most exclusive wealth club last month, when his fortune surpassed USD 100 billion for the first time. (Photo: AP)

Washington: In the seven-year history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bill Gates has never been ranked lower that number 2. But that ended on Tuesday when the Microsoft Corp co-founder dropped to No 3 behind Frnace’s Bernard Arnault, reported Bloomberg.

LVMH, Arnault’s luxury-goods maker, advanced to a record on Tuesday and pushed his net worth to USD 107.6 billion and ahead of Gates by more than USD 200 million.

Arnault has added about USD 39 billion to his fortune in 2019 alone, the biggest individual gain by far among the 500 people in Bloomberg’s ranking.

Arnault, 70, joined Gates and Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, in the most exclusive wealth club last month, when his fortune surpassed USD 100 billion for the first time.

This year has been particularly good to French tycoons, with Arnault, Kering SA’s Francois Pinault and cosmetics heir Francoise Bettencourt Meyers tacking on a combined USD 57 billion.

Arnault controls about half of Paris-based LVMH through a family holding company and also owns a 97 per cent stake in Christian Dior, the fashion house founded three years before his birth in 1949.His art collection of modern and contemporary paintings includes pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Damien Hirst, Maurizio Cattelan, Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso.

Were it not for Gates’s philanthropic giving, he’d still be the world’s richest person. Gates had donated more than USD 35 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Jeff Bezos’s net worth is up slightly this year to USD 125 billion, even after reaching a divorce settlement with MacKenzie Bezos that made her the world’s fourth-richest woman.

Tags: bill gates, jeff bezos, bernard arnault
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Hafiz Saeed, whose prosecution has long been sought by New Delhi and Washington over the ghastly attacks in India's financial capital. (Photo: File)

Hafiz Saeed's arrest mere cosmetic, Pak's happy face for Trump-Khan meet: Experts

This tweet came hours later after the UN court had said that Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence 'should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction and sentence'. (Photo: AFP | File)

Pakistan shall proceed further as per law: Imran Khan on ICJ verdict

The United States said on Wednesday that it was removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet programme, a move long threatened and expected after Ankara began accepting delivery of an advanced Russian missile defence system last week. (Photo: AP)

‘Unfair,’ says Turkey as US bid to remove it from F-35 jet programme; see video

'Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him!' said Trump. (Photo :File)

Hafiz Saeed's arrest was result of 'great pressure' exerted by US on Pakistan: Trump

MOST POPULAR

1

At 82, NASA pioneer Sue Finley still reaching for the stars

2

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

3

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

4

Taxpayers beware! Claiming false HRA through ITR may land you in problem

5

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham