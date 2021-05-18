Tuesday, May 18, 2021 | Last Update : 03:37 PM IST

US President Joe Biden tells Netanyahu he backs 'ceasefire' in Israel: White House

AFP
Published : May 18, 2021, 12:28 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2021, 1:19 pm IST

US President Joe Biden dialled up Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. (Photo: File/PTI)
Washington: US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that he backs having a ceasefire in the bloody exchanges between Israelis and Palestinians, but he stopped short of openly demanding a truce.

In a phone call with the Israeli prime minister, "the president expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end," the White House said.

 

In a statement, the White House said Biden reiterated what has been his main message so far: "his firm support for Israel's right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks."

Biden "encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians," the statement said.

But the White House has steered clear of condemning any aspect of the ongoing Israeli military strikes, saying that the close US ally is justified in responding forcefully to Hamas rocket volleys.

 

Officials have suggested that more critical views are being relayed in private.

Location: United States, Washington

