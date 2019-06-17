Two boys among four of Indian-origin family shot dead in US

The family members were identified as Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44; Lavanya Sunkara, 41; and two boys, ages 15 and 10, reported CNN.

Iowa: Four members of an Indian-origin family, including two boys, were shot dead inside their home in West Des Moines, United States.

The incident took place on Saturday morning. The family members were identified as Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44; Lavanya Sunkara, 41; and two boys, ages 15 and 10, reported CNN.

The police have found multiple gunshots on the victim bodies.

The matter came into light after the guests who were staying in the victims' residence saw the bodies and informed the local authorities.

"We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows," said Sergeant Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department.

A motive behind the killings remains unclear. No suspect has been identified.