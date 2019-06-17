Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

World, Americas

1 killed, 7 injured in mass shooting at graduation party in US

ANI
Published : Jun 17, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2019, 1:26 pm IST

Around 60 people were at the party when the shots rang out.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. (Photo: Representational)
 The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. (Photo: Representational)

Philadelphia: One person was killed and several others sustained injuries after a gunman open fired at a graduation party in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday (local time).

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross, four of the victims were teenagers between the age of 15 to 17, who suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

The remaining victims, all in their twenties, suffered wounds to different parts of their bodies, one of which succumbed to injuries soon after being shot, reported CNN.

Around 60 people were at the party when the shots rang out, Ross added.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Police are searching for the suspect and an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: us mass shooting
Location: United States, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Latest From World

Hayez is believed to have used the messaging app WhatsApp the night he disappeared and his father, who has travelled to the town to meet police, called for his account to be shared with investigators. (Photo: AFP)

Help me to keep promise: Dad's plea for backpacker son missing in Australia

Hameed will replace its current head Lieutenant General Asim Munir, just eight months after the latter was appointed to the post following the retirement of his predecessor Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar. (Photo: File)

Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed appointed as ISI chief

'There is no situation in which this behavior is ever close to acceptable,' Gallego said on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter)

Made me feel sick: US mayor apologises over violent arrest video

The US Federal Aviation Administration has faulted Boeing for not telling regulators for more than a year that a safety indicator in the cockpit of the top-selling plane didn’t work as intended. (Photo: File)

Boeing made mistake in handling warning-system problem: CEO

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon India most attractive employer brand, Microsoft India 2nd: Survey

2

Smriti receives longest applause while taking oath as LS member

3

Shocking Samsung admission fears Galaxy smartphone termination

4

Kangana Ranaut's sister mocks Ranbir-Alia's horse-riding pics; calls them 'pappus'

5

Atrocious Apple iPhone 11 feature confirmed

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham