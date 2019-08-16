Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

World, Americas

'Put pipe in nose 3 times': US officials force-feed Indian immigrant on hunger strike

AP
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 10:51 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 10:58 am IST

'He said it was terribly painful and it was an awful experience. Even as I was talking to him, he kept grimacing,' Corchado said.

Attorney Linda Corchado had feared this might happen when she heard her clients on hunger strike inside an immigrant detention centre had been forced to receive fluid through IV drips two weeks ago. (Photo: AP)
 Attorney Linda Corchado had feared this might happen when she heard her clients on hunger strike inside an immigrant detention centre had been forced to receive fluid through IV drips two weeks ago. (Photo: AP)

El Paso: The text was alarming: "today medical start force feeding only with me. They put the pipe in my nose 3 times. My nose is bleeding and pain."

Attorney Linda Corchado had feared this might happen when she heard her clients on hunger strike inside an immigrant detention centre had been forced to receive fluid through IV drips two weeks ago.

On Thursday, she said one of the men, an asylum seeker from India, was brought out to her in a wheelchair with tubes threaded through his nose, and he told her he had been force-fed.

"He said it was terribly painful and it was an awful experience. Even as I was talking to him, he kept grimacing," Corchado said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to comment. The agency referred questions to the US Attorney in West Texas, where a spokesman said he couldn't confirm or deny force-feeding was underway at the El Paso Processing Centre. A court supervisor said that any cases involving non-consensual feeding are under seal. In response to past force-feedings of other detainees who stopped eating to protest their confinement, ICE has said it is "committed to preserving the lives of those in its custody."

With growing numbers of people seeking asylum or to immigrate now locked in detention, this week's force-feeding — and numerous others over the past year — lays bare a complex process the US government has established to handle immigrant detainees who protest by refusing to eat.

Her client, a 35-year-old man from India, told The Associated Press he would rather starve to death in custody than be deported back to India, where he said he feared for his life because of his political activism. Her client's father was murdered for his political work, said Corchado, and his sister attacked with acid.

The man's force-feeding began Wednesday, and he had another dose Thursday morning. He described being strapped down on a bed and force-fed by a group of people while other detainees looked on, she said.

"This country is now torturing him, and as far as he is concerned, he is still paying the price because he still wants to live here," Corchado said.

Immigrants who go on hunger strike are often moved to ICE's El Paso facility to be fed against their will, in part because a medical team stands ready if a nearby federal court signs off on doctors initiating the painful procedure.

In January, nine men were force-fed at the El Paso Processing Centre. Medical staff threaded tubes through their nostrils and down their throats before forcing a nutrient-rich liquid into their stomachs.

ICE stopped a few weeks later after a public outcry and a congressional inquiry. At the time, the United Nations human rights office said the US could be violating the UN Convention Against Torture.

Three weeks ago, the US Department of Justice filed ordered with federal judges that relate to non-consensual hydration or feeding for four men, according to a court official. And soon thereafter, Corchado's clients, three Indian nationals seeking asylum in the US, were forced to receive IV drips at the El Paso Processing Center as they approached their third week of a hunger strike.

The men have been locked up for months — one for more than a year — and they are trying to appeal or reopen asylum claims that were denied, she said.

ICE confirmed that there were detainee hunger strikes at its facilities in El Paso and Otero, New Mexico, two weeks ago, but it would not comment on the claims of forced hydration or force-feeding.

Force-feeding raises ethics issues for medical professionals who work inside ICE facilities.

The American Medical Association has expressed its concerns about physicians participating in the force-feeding of hunger strikers on multiple occasions. Its own principles of medical ethics state "a patient who has decision-making capacity may accept or refuse any recommended medical intervention."

The association also endorses the World Medical Association Declaration of Tokyo, which states that when prisoners refuse food and physicians believe they are capable of "rational judgment concerning the consequences of such a voluntary refusal of nourishment, he or she shall not be fed artificially."

Tags: us immigration, indian immigrants, hunger strike
Location: United States, Texas

Latest From World

The anti-India protest, organised by Pakistani groups and Sikh and Kashmiri separatist outfits, was demarcated with metal barriers from a pro-India demonstration outside India House, during which placard-waving crowds disrupted the flow of traffic and chanted slogans. (Photo: AP)

Pak-backed protesters target Indian diaspora celebrating I-Day in London, 4 arrested

He was electrocuted at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville and pronounced dead at 7:27 pm local time (00:27 GMT). (Photo: AP)

Murder convict picks electrocution over lethal injection in final hours

'The return of these artefacts to India is a warm and friendly gesture by the UK and US agencies, Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam said'. (Photo: Twitter)

Ancient artefacts from India repatriated in UK on Independence Day

The 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others. (Photo: AP)

Dayton gunman had cocaine, Xanax, alcohol in his system during attack

MOST POPULAR

1

Ancient artefacts from India repatriated in UK on Independence Day

2

Fantasy or strategy? Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark

3

Apple iPhone 11 Pro to borrow Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s best feature

4

OnePlus confirms its next radical smartphone

5

Insider exclusive reveals radical new Samsung Galaxy handset

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham