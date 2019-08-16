Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

World, Americas

Mexico finds 65 lost Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan migrants

PTI
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 8:31 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 8:31 am IST

The federal Public Safety Department said that the migrants recounted a long, complicated trip in a bid to reach the US border.

The migrants reported they set out April 24 from an airport in Qatar and flew to Turkey and Colombia. (Photo: Representational image)
 The migrants reported they set out April 24 from an airport in Qatar and flew to Turkey and Colombia. (Photo: Representational image)

Mexico City: Mexican authorities said that federal police found 65 severely dehydrated and hungry migrants from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka wandering on a highway in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

The federal Public Safety Department said on Thursday that the migra  nts recounted a long, complicated trip in a bid to reach the US border.

The migrants reported they set out April 24 from an airport in Qatar and flew to Turkey and Colombia.

From there, they moved through Ecuador, Panama and Guatemala before reaching Mexico.

Once in Mexico, the migrants said, they boarded boats and travelled on the Coatzacoalcos River, though it is not clear why. The river does not lead anywhere near the US border.

Tags: migrants
Location: Mexico, México

Latest From World

Zakir Naik, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years and faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India. (Photo: File)

Malaysia to quiz controversial preacher Zakir Naik over racist remarks

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

US Muslim lawmakers barred by Israel; AIPAC, Democrats object

The arrested Indian crew members the Master, Chief Officer and two Second Mates were aboard the Panama-flagged supertanker that was detained off Europa Point in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast, last month. (Representational Image)

24 Indians aboard Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 released in Gibraltar

The arrested crew members of Grace 1– the Master, Chief Officer and two Second Mates – were aboard the Panama-flagged supertanker that was detained off Europa Point in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast, last month. (Photo: AP)

24 Indian sailors held on Iran ship in Gibraltar freed

MOST POPULAR

1

Insider exclusive reveals radical new Samsung Galaxy handset

2

Snapdragon 865 leaked benchmark sinks Apple iPhone XS

3

Huge iPhone leak reveals Apple’s best kept secret

4

Shocking: Apple accidently confirms 2019 iPhone 11 details

5

Human chain formed by CRPF jawans to help local cross flooded bridge

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham