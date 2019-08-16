Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 12:03 PM IST

World, Americas

Dayton gunman had cocaine, Xanax, alcohol in his system during attack

REUTERS
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 11:38 am IST

Montgomery County coroner, said that an autopsy conducted on the body of 24-year-old Connor Betts found drugs and medication in his system.

The 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others. (Photo: AP)
 The 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others. (Photo: AP)

Ohio: The gunman who killed nine people outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, had cocaine, Xanax and alcohol in his system at the time of the shooting rampage, the county coroner said on Thursday.

Dayton police announced the findings at a press conference and on Twitter and said that two victims of the massacre were struck by gunfire from law enforcement officers responding to the scene.

"While it weighs heavily on us that our response caused harm to these victims, we are comforted that none of our rounds caused the death of any of these innocent people," Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said on Twitter.

Dr Kent Harshbarger, Montgomery County coroner, said at the news conference that an autopsy conducted on the body of 24-year-old Connor Betts found the drugs and medication in his system.

It was not clear how much of each drug was present at the time of the attack.

The August 4 massacre, which ended when police shot and killed the gunman, was one of three mass shootings over three weeks that stunned Americans and stoked a long-running debate over gun rights.

Earlier this week a friend of Betts, 24-year-old Ethan Kollie, was charged in federal court with lying his drug use on a form he filled out to buy a gun and with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

In announcing the charges, prosecutors said Kollie admitted that he had purchased body armour, an accessory for an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a 100-round double drum magazine that Betts used during the shooting.

Kollie kept the items at his apartment in the Dayton suburb of Kettering to conceal them from Betts’ parents, according to court papers. Kollie is not accused with helping plan or carry out the attack.

Betts opened fire outside a bar in the Oregon District of Dayton at 1 am on August 4. The shooting ended rapidly when police moved in and shot Betts dead. Those killed included Betts’ 22-year-old sister, Megan.

The FBI said last week that Betts had a history of violent obsessions and had mused about committing mass murder before his rampage in Dayton's historic downtown.

Tags: dayton mass shooting, mass murderer, ohio, connor betts, august 4
Location: United States, Ohio

Latest From World

The anti-India protest, organised by Pakistani groups and Sikh and Kashmiri separatist outfits, was demarcated with metal barriers from a pro-India demonstration outside India House, during which placard-waving crowds disrupted the flow of traffic and chanted slogans. (Photo: AP)

Pak-backed protesters target Indian diaspora celebrating I-Day in London, 4 arrested

He was electrocuted at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville and pronounced dead at 7:27 pm local time (00:27 GMT). (Photo: AP)

Murder convict picks electrocution over lethal injection in final hours

'The return of these artefacts to India is a warm and friendly gesture by the UK and US agencies, Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam said'. (Photo: Twitter)

Ancient artefacts from India repatriated in UK on Independence Day

His comments came as he started a trip from New Jersey to address a campaign rally in New Hampshire. (Photo: FIle)

‘They pull the trigger’: Trump blames mass shootings on mentally ill

MOST POPULAR

1

Ancient artefacts from India repatriated in UK on Independence Day

2

Fantasy or strategy? Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark

3

Apple iPhone 11 Pro to borrow Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s best feature

4

OnePlus confirms its next radical smartphone

5

Insider exclusive reveals radical new Samsung Galaxy handset

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham